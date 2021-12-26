Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Air Force

Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's football's bowl matchup with Air Force:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before the Louisville football program officially closes the book on their 2021 campaign, they will attempt to go out on a high note, taking on Air Force in the First Responder Bowl.

Here are a few of the more significant storylines to follow ahead of the Cardinals' bowl matchup against the Falcons:

Playing Keep Away

It doesn't take a genius to say that Louisville should try and score every chance they get. But in this game, scoring on every possession they get will be paramount for a victory.

At this point, most people know about Air Force's M.O. - at least on the offensive side of things. As one of the few teams in FBS that still utilizes the triple option, they run the ball almost exclusively, averaging 8.6 passing attempts per game compared to a whopping 65.1 rushing attempts.

But it's not that they just run the ball a lot, they also take their fair share of gambles with it on fourth down. Heading into bowl season, Air Force not only had the fourth-most fourth down attempts in the nation at 40, but the third-highest success rate at 77.5 percent.

As a result, Air Force leads the nation in time of possession by a wide margin. Through the Christmas day bowls, their average ToP of 36:41 is over a full minute more than the runner up (Western Michigan - 35:30).

This could very well be a game where Louisville only gets around six possessions for the entire game. Ending drives in touchdowns vs. field goals, punts or turnovers will be crucial.

Youth Movement

While the 2021 season isn't over yet, the Cardinals - like most of college football - have already seen a fair amount of activity with the transfer portal.

Two of Louisville's top four wide receivers, Jordan Watkins and Justin Marshall, entered the portal not long after the end of the regular season. As a result, just four scholarship receiver were listed on the Cardinals' two-deep depth chart against Air Force - including two walk-ons.

But wide receiver isn't the only position that will have to rely on young or relatively inexperienced players. Louisville was already going to be short Kei'Trel Clark at cornerback due to injury, but then Greedy Vance had an unexpected entry into the transfer portal, and defensive coordinator Bryan Brown revealed that true freshman Kani Walker won't play so that they can preserve his redshirt.

That leaves Louisville with just four scholarship corners against Air Force: veteran Chandler Jones, JUCO transfer Trey Franklin, and true freshmen Rance Conner & Derrick Edwards. Fortunately, the Falcons hardly ever throw the ball, but it's still a big hit regardless.

Under-Appreciated Defense

Most people associate Air Force with the style of offense that they play, but the Falcons have also played some really good defense this season. In fact, Air Force has the fifth-best statistical defense in the nation, allowing only 288 yards per game. Only Wisconsin, Georgia and Oklahoma State rank ahead of them.

Louisville will likely have to rely mainly on their rushing game due to the youth in the wide receiver room, but they'll have to come up with a good plan of attack. Air Force allows just 94.7 rushing yards per game, and is one of eight teams in FBS to allow less than 100 rushing yards per game.

Air Force is a team who tackles relentlessly, utilizing gang tackles to bring ball carriers down. Even with this style, and overall tackle stats relatively even across the board, one player stands out.

For the season, outside linebacker Vince Sanford has 17.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and four force fumbles. The TFL mark is tied for 10th in FBS, while the fumbles mark is tied for ninth. If anyone has potential to play on Sundays.

Other players to watch out for in the front seven are defensive end Jordan Jackson (10.0 TFL, 7.0 sacks) and defensive tackle Christopher Herrera (7.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, eight QB hurries).

Milestone Watch

All things considered, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham has had a tremendous season, and is one of the more underrated signal callers in the entire nation. He's also within reach of a pretty big milestone.

Cunningham currently has 18 passing touchdowns and 19 rushing touchdowns. With two scores through the air and one on the ground, he would become only the ninth player in college football history to join to 20-20 club.

But it could get even more exclusive. Should he pass for at least 266 yards and rush for 39 on top of the scores to get him to 20-20, he would have 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards on the season.

Only Nevada's Colin Kaepernick, Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel, Louisville's own Lamar Jackson and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts have put up 20-20 seasons with 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing. The limited amount of possessions Louisville could have might prevent this from happening, but it's still possible.

First Responder Bowl Players to Watch

QB Malik Cunningham © Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports 62.0 Completion Rate, 3,702 Total Yards, 37 Total Touchdowns OLB Yasir Abdullah Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC 14.5 Tackles for Loss, 9.0 Sacks, 52.0 Tackles RB Brad Roberts © Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports 1,279 Rushing Yards, 13 Rushing Touchdowns OLB Vince Sanford © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports 17.0 Tackles for Loss, 9.5 Sacks, Nine QB Hurries

(Photo of Ahmari Huggins-Bruce: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

