Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting back on track against NC State to capture their fifth win in six games, the Louisville football program now heads down the road to Lexington, Ky. for the annual Governor's Cup showdown against in-state rival Kentucky.

Here are some of the more notable storylines heading into Saturday's game:

Injury and Availability Report

As you can imagine, both Louisville and Kentucky are dealing with a plethora of injuries heading into the Governor's Cup.

For Louisville, the biggest question revolves around quarterback Malik Cunningham, who was forced to miss the last game vs. NC State due to a right shoulder injury suffered against Clemson. Head coach Scott Satterfield said that Cunningham is still "day-to-day," but added that he feels "pretty optimistic that he will be able to go.”

Starting running back Tiyon Evans rushed just twice for two yards in the win against the Wolfpack, and Satterfield said that while Evans is still battling an ankle injury, he "should be available" against Kentucky.

Running backs Trevion Cooley and Jalen Mitchell once again did not play this past weekend, and Satterfield announced this week that Louisville will stick with Evans, Jawhar Jordan and Maurice Turner at running back. For what it's worth, Cooley and Mitchell are no longer listed on Louisville's official online roster.

Kentucky is also dealing with a fair amount of injuries, particularly on the defensive side.

Starting weakside linebacker DeAndre Square, arguably one of their most important defensive pieces on the team, remains on the depth chart, although he did not play against Vanderbilt or Georgia. Starting strong safety Tyrell Ajian returned to the depth chart, although his status remain in question. Starting middle linebacker Jacquez Jones was not listed on their depth chart vs. Louisville.

Starting left tackle remains Kenneth Horsey remains on the depth chart, although he did not play last week vs. Georgia. Head coach Mark Stoops said earlier this week that "things seem to be positive as it relates to his health, not finalized yet."

Trending in Opposite Directions

After how the first month of the season played out, it's incredible to think the Governor's Cup should be a competitive matchup.

Already riding an offseason full of momentum following their 10-win season last year, Kentucky opened up their 2022 campaign with a perfect 4-0 mark, and one that saw them get to as high as No. 7 in the AP Top 25. As for Louisville, they began the season at just 2-3, including a demoralizing loss to Boston College that fueled numerous rumors and reports regarding Satterfield's job status.

But since that first month of the season, both teams have seen their respective seasons go in the complete opposite direction. Kentucky has lost five of their last seven games to drop out of all major polls, including back-to-back home losses, one of which came to Vanderbilt to end the Commodores' 26-game conference losing streak. Then there's Louisville, who has won five of their last six games, and are now ranked at No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The stats speak for themselves. Over their last six games, Louisville is averaging 30.2 points and 400.3 yards per game on offense, while giving up just 16.5 points and 328.3 yards per game on defense. Over their last seven games, Kentucky is averaging just 16.3 points and 311.3 yards per game on offense, while allowing 23.4 points and 349.3 yards per game on defense.

Physicality, Depth Could Provide Difference in Latest Governor's Cup

As Louisville fans know, the series between them and their archrival has been incredibly one-sided in recent years, with Kentucky winning the last three matchups in blowout fashion, and the previous two having come under current head coach Scott Satterfield.

Playing in a monsoon, Kentucky rushed for a school-record 517 yards en route to a 45-13 victory in 2019, Satterfield's first year at the helm. However, their most recent matchup in 2021 was even more jarring. Heading into last year's game as a three-point home favorite, Louisville was blasted to the tune of 52-21, and trailed by as much as 38.

A large reason for the blowout last year was the fact that Louisville was simply not nearly as physical as Kentucky was. But following the hiring of strength coach Ben Sowders, the Cardinals have been much more physically dominating in the trenches than they were at any point last season.

"This year, we most definitely have played up to the standards that we're looking for (in terms of physicality)," defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said. "Hopefully that can continue this week. We're just going out and competing each and every day, and each and every down, and I think, schematically, our players are in the right spots majority of the time. Hopefully we can continue that this weekend."

Louisville also believes they have a lot more depth to be able to compete in a game this late in the season, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think it’s been good on the defensive side; we’ve had some depth on that side of the ball," Satterfield said. "We’ve stayed fairly healthy on that side of the ball which has helped. Offensively, we’ve gotten beat up pretty good this year. That part has been a struggle for us, and I think you can look and say we’re not scoring as many points this year, and that’s got a lot to do with it."

Louisville Striving to Contain Focus in Emotionally Charged Matchup

Given the trajectories of both teams, not only is there reason to believe that Saturday's showdown will be competitive, but it isn't unreasonable to think the Louisville can outright win against Kentucky. Of course, as we've seen in the past with rivalry games, records can more often than not be thrown out the window due to the emotional nature of the matchup.

That emotion, however, is something that has come back to bite Louisville in recent matchups. Following a first quarter scuffle in the 2021 game that came about after Malik Cunningham was shoved out of bounds, Louisville was never able to regain their composure and things quickly derailed.

Keeping a level head in this year's game is something that Satterfield says he will "certainly address" with his players. In fact, he's preaching a message of channeling those high levels of emotion into on-field focus and execution.

"I think anytime you get overly emotional in a situation like this, it takes away from the play," he said. "We have to worry about us, we have to worry about our guys and play for the ones beside you. That’s who we’re playing for. Focus on your job and not anything else. Let’s let the fans and everybody else do all that stuff. Let’s focus on what we have to do, which is our job each and every play, and play focused.

"We’re talking about that this week, but I know guys are going to be emotional. We have to channel it in the right direction. I thought we got sideways on that one last year and kind of got us out of our game.”

Louisville Coaches Pushing Yasir Abdullah's Campaign for ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Louisville's defense has played exceptional football all season long, allowing only 19.6 points per game, while tallying the second-most turnovers in the FBS with 28 and an FBS-best 41 sacks. A lot of that has been due to the play of linebacker Yasir Abdullah, and the staff is pushing his campaign to be named ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

"How many guys in the country have done the things he has done this year?," Satterfield said. "With the sacks, the tackles for loss, and covering guys 30 yards down the field and getting interceptions. He's a tremendous player on a team that is leading the country in sacks and he's one of the main guys for that. So, I just think he certainly deserves a lot of accolades and a guy that's stuck it out and a guy that's been here for a long time and deserves the recognition.”

The 6-foot-1, 242-pound outside linebacker has collected 13.0 tackles for loss so far this season, which is good for third in the ACC, while his 8.0 sacks leads the conference. His four forced fumbles leads all of FBS football, and he also has seven quarterback hurries, four pass breakups and two interceptions to his name.

"I believe it wholeheartedly (that Abdullah is the ACC DPoY)," Brown said. Yasir's been tremendous. He's doing it all. Whether it's covering, whether it's rushing the quarterback, stopping the run, just even putting pressure on the quarterback, or making guys slide to him so the other side can possibly get a sack or pressure. He's done an amazing job. I most definitely think he deserves being the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Not only just because a good football player, but he's a good person as well."

(Photo of C.J. Avery, YaYa Diaby, JuTahn McClain: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter