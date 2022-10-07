Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After suffering a stunning upset loss at Boston College, the Louisville football program is staying on the road and traveling to Virginia in a matchup of two teams who are a combined 0-5 in ACC play.

Here are some of the more notable storylines heading into Saturday's game:

QB Malik Cunningham Questionable to Play vs. Virginia

After suffering what had been previously an undisclosed injury in last Saturday's loss to Boston College, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is "day to day" with what is described as "concussion-like symptoms" after taking two blows to the head against the Eagles.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound signal caller had to briefly exit during the third quarter, after he had taken a blow from BC linebacker Jalyn Blackwell while sliding, resulting in a targeting penalty. Despite being visibly shaken up immediately after the play, Cunningham spent just one play on the sideline.

Cunningham would later take another shot to the head in the fourth quarter, resulting in him missing the final three drives of the game. He spent some time in the Cardinals' medical tent during the fourth quarter, and was seen on the television broadcast walking to the locker room on his own power.

Louisville Confident in Backup Quarterback Brock Domann

If Cunningham is unable to go against the Cavaliers, it would a massive blow for the Cardinals on the offensive side of the ball. That being said, Louisville is confident in Brock Domann, who won the backup quarterback job in fall camp and has seen some reps over the last two games.

"Part of the reason that he won (the backup QB competition) was by the way that he played," offensive coordinator Lance Taylor said. "He controlled the offense, but also he is a good runner as well in his own right. He is not Malik in the run game, but he is good in the run game and pass game. He can control our offense, he knows where to go with the football. All those things give us confidence not only in him, but the other players around him."

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound quarterback threw his first in-game passes in garbage time against USF, going 5-of-8 for 73 yards. Against Boston College last week, Domann took the reigns of the offense on their final three drives, but had a tougher time getting the passing game going. He finished the game going 1-of-8 for 19 yards and a Hail Mary interception.

“He was very poised and calm once he went out there. ... I thought he played well," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "I know that his stats don't look good. But you go back and watch the film, he did what he needed to do from his position. We had to get guys open, and they were tight. They were man-to-man. They were all over our guys and we did not get free.

Scott Satterfield Shifts Coaching Responsibilities Moving Forward

Following their stunning loss at Boston College as a two-touchdown favorite, Satterfield announced earlier this week an adjustment in the coaching responsibilities for both sides of the ball that will go into effect for the remainder of the season.

The fourth-year head coach said that he will get much more involved with defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and the game plan on defense. As a result, offensive coordinator Lance Taylor will be handed more responsibilities on that side of the ball, as well as have a say in play calling - something that Satterfield has exclusively been since he arrived at Louisville.

"I think, for me, in running this program, I think there's some things certainly that need to be different," he said. "I think I've got to spend more time helping all the facets of the game, particularly defensively and on special teams. So, this week, that's what I'm doing.

"I'm spending more time on that side of the ball, starting as soon as we got back (from Boston College). It'll be that way all the rest of this time. ... Coach Taylor and the offensive staff have done a great job. They'll be a lot more involved in play calling, and running the offensive side of the ball."

Virginia's Offense Suffering Severe Regression to Start Tony Elliott Era

Last season, Virginia had one of the most prolific offenses in all of college football. The Cavaliers' 515.8 yards per game ranked third nationally, while quarterback Brennan Armstrong set the ACC single-season total offense record at 427.3 yards per game.

But so far this season under first-year head coach Tony Elliott, the Hoos have looked far from what they did offensively last year. They're only put up 364.4 yards per game, which ranks 99th all of FBS, and Armstrong is only averaging 250.4 yards per game.

“I think everyone just doing the little things on their job, whether it’s not running the route precisely enough or dropping the ball or the timing with the quarterback,” Virginia tight end Grant Misch said, according to the Washington Post. “That’s what we’re trying to work more on every day is precision and just getting that timing and chemistry with (Brennan Armstrong).”

Part of it is the departure of offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who is now at Syracuse. Another aspect is that Armstrong himself has taken a step back, his pass catching targets have not been as sure handed, and the Hoos' offensive line is almost completely new.

"Armstrong and his receivers are not currently on the same page and the outcome has been Armstrong uncharacteristically missing open targets and his usually sure-handed receiving weapons dropping passes as well," CavaliersNow's Matt Newton told Louisville Report. "It's also worth noting that with UVA trying to run the ball more this season and having had to replace its entire offensive line, there was never a chance that Armstrong was going to repeat his prolific 2021 campaign."

Big Plays Continuing to Haunt Louisville's Defense

Out of all the factors that have contributed to Louisville's poor start to the season, you can make an argument that the single-biggest reason that the Cardinals currently have a losing record is because they have struggled mightily to contain big plays from opposing offenses.

The Cardinals are currently ranked 85th nationally when it comes to allowing plays of 10 yards or more at 69 total plays, and it only gets worse from here. Louisville has given up 31 total plays that have gone for 20 yards or more, which is the seventh-worst mark in all of FBS.

If you take an even deeper dive into the stats, it only becomes more alarming. Through five games this season, Louisville has allowed 56 plays that have either gone for at least 15 yards passing or 10 yards rushing. On these 56 plays, the Cardinals have allowed 1,359 yards of offense.

For the season, Louisville's defense has given up 1,848 yards of offense on 321 total plays. That means that 73.5 percent of their total yardage allowed has come on just 17.4 percent of their total snaps.

Louisville Entering Virginia Matchup with Banged Up Running Back Room

As if potentially not having quarterback Malik Cunningham is already bad enough for Louisville's offense, one of their deepest positions on the entire roster - running back - is now being put to the test as well. There's a very real chance that three of the Cardinals' five scholarship backs might be unavailable against the Cavaliers.

Satterfield announced Tuesday that Tiyon Evans and Trevion Cooley are listed as "day to day" after both were injured in the previous game against Boston College. Satterfield also announced that Jalen Mitchell is still out after suffering a leg injury earlier this season, but is "getting closer" and did not rule out a return against the Cavaliers.

The trio of running backs have combined to rush for 415 yards and four touchdowns so far this season. Should they be unavailable, Jawhar Jordan and Maurice Turner will be Louisville main weapons in the backfield against Virginia.

Jordan is right behind Evans in terms of production and usage, rushing 42 times for 173 yards. Turner got his first collegiate reps two weeks ago against USF, rushing three times for just three yards but hauling in two catches for 40 yards in garbage time.

(Photo via Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter