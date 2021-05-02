Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DE Commit Popeye Williams

(Photo of Popeye Williams: Grace Hollars - IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their second commit in the Class of 2022, as defensive end Popeye Williams has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Williams:

Prospect: Popeye Williams

Position: Weak-side Defensive End

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds

School: Westfield (Ind.) HS

Frame: Good length, seemingly well toned body, could add more weight depending on role at next level. Solid lower body strength, average upper body strength.

Athleticism: Extremely athletic. Displays an excellent ability to not only get in the backfield, but chase after ballcarriers. He takes rarely over-pursues and has great closing speed once he chooses his pursuit angle. His speed overall is good, and has incredible burst off the line with his hand on the ground.

Instincts: In pass rush situations, Williams is able to shed blocks quickly thanks to how he uses his hands. He doesn't allow himself to get locked up on blocks often, especially when playing against the run. While he mostly plays with his hand on the ground, he occasionally shows he can play in a three-point stance when one-on-one with the ballcarrier.

Polish: Has an incredible first step, though he is sometimes inconsistent with it. His bend is okay, and he often finds himself running upright. Overall, his set of pass rush moves are good. Swim moves are his bread and butter, and he executes them well, but power move could use some work.

Bottom Line: In terms of what Louisville is looking for in an edge rusher, Williams fits that mold. He can get in the backfield in a hurry and make a near-immediate influence on the play. While not perfect, he has the potential to be an early impact player.

Popeye Williams' Junior Year Highlights: (Here)

