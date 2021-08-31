Louisville Preparing for Fast Pace of Ole Miss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2021 season is now less than a week away for the Louisville football program, and they certainly have their work cut out for them right out of the gates. Instead of facing a team that would get them warmed up for the rest of the season, they are squaring off against someone who will put their conditioning and mental fortitude to the test.

Thanks in part to the tried and true spread offense ran by head coach Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss plays at one of the fastest paces in all of college football. They are coming off of a 2020 season in which they ran the fourth-most plays (81.6) and put up the third-most yardage (555.5 YPG) in all off FBS.

"That is what Ole Miss does well, they make you defend the whole field; east, west, north, and south," head coach Scott Satterfield said in his weekly press conference. "They do a good job with that; they utilize their tempo to make the defenses unaware of what's going on because it's happening so fast."

It also helps that the Rebels have someone under center that is widely viewed as a dark horse candidate for the Heisman Trophy. In 2020, quarterback Matt Corral completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns - marks that all ranked in the top seven nationally.

"He is an outstanding quarterback, because you have to make decisions very quickly in his offense, where the ball is going because they have several plays call within one, and he can do that," Satterfield said. "He can make all the throws, he can throw a tight window, and he throws a great deep ball, in addition to being very accurate."

That being said, the program has had an entire offseason to prepare for this kind of style, and they have a plan to try and combat this high-octane attack: get lined up, get the call in, and get ready for the next play. It sounds simple, and it's easier said than done, but the Cardinals can greatly increase their chances of victory if they execute in this one area.

"We see it on film, defenses are looking around for all call, they are not where they are supposed to be when the ball is snapped, and then the offense is getting the throw out quickly to the side, or a vertical route," Satterfield said. "That is the number one key for us is alignment."

Another challenge when facing a team like Ole Miss, is that it throws a wrench into your substitution patterns. Plays are being ran so quickly, that the defense doesn't have the time to sub players in and out. Louisville will have to have good situational awareness, and figure out when they can and can't substitute.

Of course, the plan to contain Ole Miss doesn't completely revolve around the defense. Louisville's offense will not only have to have sustained drives of their own, but be able to put up points themselves. Despite having several thrust into new roles amongst the players and coaching staff on that side of the ball, Satterfield likes what they have.

"Our offensive line has had a really good camp," he said. "We have some good skill players outside, we have several backs I think can play, all our tight ends are basically back this year. Cunningham and Conley both have had really good camps.

"We've played in a lot of different kind of games over the last two years, we'll see how this game goes but we're ready for anything. We just want to have one more point than they do by the end of the game, whatever that takes to get that done."

Kickoff against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

