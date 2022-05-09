Projecting Louisville's 2023 NFL Draft Class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might be just over a week removed from the 2022 NFL Draft, but it's never too early to start looking ahead to next year.

While the Louisville football program is coming off of a 6-7 season, and had no players selected in this year's iteration of the draft, there are several players who could very well play themselves into a draft pick.

Here are some current Cardinals who are the most likely to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Outside Linebacker Yasir Abdullah

Abdullah not only had his best season to date in 2021, he had one of the best seasons from a Louisville pass rusher in the last decade. His 17.5 tackles for loss was good for the seventh-most in a single season in program history, and his 10 sacks was the most since Devonte Fields had 10.5 in 2015. Named Second-Team All-ACC, Abdullah is only getting better from here as he grows into his role as a more vocal leader.

Offensive Guard Caleb Chandler

While many would say that Malik Cunningham was Louisville's MVP of the 2021 season, you could make the argument that Chandler had just as much of a claim to that title. He was the cornerstone for Louisville's resurgent offensive line, being named as both Louisville's lone First-Team All-ACC selection in 2021 and as one of the Top 101 Players in College Football by Pro Football Focus.

Cornerback Kei'Trel Clark

Had Clark not torn his ACL at NC State towards the end of the season, he might have declared for this year's draft instead of coming back to Louisville for another year. Since his breakout year last season, the Liberty transfer has been one of the top defensive backs in the ACC. Despite missing three regular season games and a bowl, he still tied for the most pass defenses in the ACC with 12 (nine pass break ups and three interceptions), and was named Second-Team All-ACC.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham

Cunningham was able to rebound from his down 2020 season to have an incredible penultimate redshirt junior campaign with the Cardinals. He finished one passing touchdown short of joining the exclusive 20/20 club, ranked 14th in FBS in yards per game at 305.5, fourth in rushing touchdowns with 20, and became the second quarterback in Louisville history to rush for 1,000 yards. Had it not been for a strong ACC quarterback class and underachieving Louisville, he might have gotten more national attention.

Tight End Marshon Ford

While not as flashy as other offensive weapons that have came through Louisville since Scott Satterfield took over, Ford has been one of the most consistent on that side of the ball, and is one of the best returning tight ends in the ACC. He was named a Third-Team All-ACC selection after leading the Cardinals in receiving yards with 550, and has 15 touchdowns since the 2019 season.

Wide Receiver Tyler Hudson

Satterfield and Co. have done a great job landing talent through the transfer portal, and Hudson might have been their biggest acquisition. He was one of the best players in all of FCS last year, hauling in 62 receptions for 1,242 yards and eight touchdowns for Central Arkansas. The yardage mark was fourth in all of FCS, and he was named a Second-Team AP FCS All-American.

Other Names to Watch:

Offensive Tackle Renato Brown

Brown has taken massive steps forward in terms of maturity and development. According to PFF, he was ranked as the second-best offensive line starter, behind Chandler, with a 73.7 grade.

Defensive End YaYa Diaby

Diaby has been a bit underwhelming over the last two seasons, but there is reason to believe he will break out next year. While he had just 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, he led the team in quarterback hurries with seven

Safety Kenderick Duncan

A now-crowded safety room could limit his production in 2022, but he showed his potential as a starter in 2021. He ranked third on the team in tackles with 76, had four pass breakups and and interception, and had the best PFF coverage grade by a Louisville defensive back at 72.6.

Running Back Tiyon Evans

Louisville has plenty of weapons in their running back room now, and the Tennessee transfer could be their biggest one. Prior to his late season ankle injury, Evans led the Vols in rushing yards, ending the year with 525 and six touchdowns.

Offensive Guard/Center Bryan Hudson

Hudson was the offensive line's sixth man last season, and with Cole Bentley graduating, is getting inserted into the starting lineup. He can play several positions on the line, and play them all at a high level.

Middle Linebacker Monty Montgomery

When Satterfield arrived in 2019, Montgomery emerged as the defense's X-Factor, and was trending towards having a breakout 2021 season with his insertion into the starting lineup. Unfortunately, an ACL injury in just game three vs. UCF shelved him for the rest of the year.

Offensive Tackle Trevor Reid

While other lineman might be better blockers up to this point, Reid is an underrated piece up front. Listed at 6-5 and 307 with insane athleticism for an O-lineman, he also has the intangibles that make NFL scouts salivate.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

