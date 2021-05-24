Sports Illustrated home
Alcorn State Transfer DB Qwynnterrio Cole Commits to Louisville

The HBCU All-American defensive back has chosen to play his final season with the Cardinals.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

(Photo of Qwynnterrio Cole: Kirsten Fiscus/Advertiser, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Alcorn State defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole has committed to the Louisville football program, he announced Monday.

Cole didn't spend much out on the open market, as he entered the transfer portal this past Thursday before committing to the Cardinals just four days later. During that time, HBCU product heard from a number of FBS programs, including home state programs Memphis and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 190 pound defensive back playing mainly at the strong safety position, he was one of the top talents at the FCS level. Cole was named a 2020 Third-Team FCS Preseason All-American, although Alcorn State opted out of spring competition this past year for his senior campaign.

During his most recent campaign in 2019 as a junior, he logged 86 tackles (49 solo), which was third on the Braves, and a team-best five interceptions that ranked second in the SWAC. In his breakout sophomore 2018 season, he led Alcorn State in tackles with 76 (42 solo), and chipped in with 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception. He was named an HBCU All-American for both seasons

The Memphis, Tenn. native will be an instant impact on the backend for Louisville, and could even contend for a starting spot at safety. The position is one of the youngest on the roster for the Cardinals, and head coach Scott Satterfield said that he would be scouring the transfer portal for an additional player in the position group.

"(Safety) could be another position where we look to add another spot as we head this summer into August, just for the experience factor," Satterfield said in March. "That's probably the youngest position that we have on our team."

Cole is expected to arrive on campus this summer, and will have one year of eligibility left. Louisville will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

