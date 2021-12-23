Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Louisville S Qwynnterrio Cole to Play in East-West Shrine Bowl

    The senior defensive back for the Cardinals finished second on the team in tackles.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before Louisville safety Qwynnterrio Cole officially gets his professional career underway, he will have a chance to put on display his talents in front of a national audience, as he has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

    Like the Senior Bowl, the East-West Shrine Bowl is a postseason college football all-star game consisting exclusively of upperclassmen for NFL Draft scouting purposes. It is the longest running game of its kind, having been put on since 1925, and represents 78 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

    Coming over from Alcorn State last offseason, the senior was an impact transfer from day one at Louisville. His 78 total tackles was good for second on the team behind ILB C.J. Avery, his 59 solo led the Cardinals, and his five for loss led all defensive backs. Starting all 12 regular season games, he also tallied six pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.

    The 6-foot-3, 190-pound strong safety was one of the top talent in all of the FCS level when he committed to Louisville. He was named a Third-Team FCS Preseason All-American in 2020, although Alcorn State did not play the season due to COVID.

    In 2019 as a junior, he logged 86 tackles (49 solo), which was third on the Braves, and a team-best five interceptions that ranked second in the SWAC. For his breakout sophomore season, he led Alcorn State in tackles with 76 (42 solo), and chipped in with 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception. He was named an HBCU All-American for both seasons.

    Read More

    The Cardinals have one more game before they close the book on their 2021 campaign, as they are set to face Air Force in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST. The East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    (Photo of

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_16877460_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville S Qwynnterrio Cole to Play in East-West Shrine Bowl

    52 seconds ago
    USATSI_13538934_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Air Force

    42 minutes ago
    © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Former Louisville QB Lamar Jackson Voted to 2022 Pro Bowl

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_13153007_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville DC Bryan Brown Previews Air Force

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17156629_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville CB Greedy Vance Enters Transfer Portal

    7 hours ago
    https___bustingbrackets.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1306695598
    Basketball

    ACC Adjusts COVID Policy Forfeiture Rule

    Dec 22, 2021
    USATSI_16877456_168388606_lowres
    Football

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 45 - Give Me the Six Foot Whatevers (NSD Recap)

    Dec 22, 2021
    C125AD5B-4B19-464A-B3AF-2212D306493D
    Basketball

    Report: Mavericks Sign Former Louisville G Carlik Jones to 10-Day Hardship Deal

    Dec 22, 2021