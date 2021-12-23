Louisville S Qwynnterrio Cole to Play in East-West Shrine Bowl

The senior defensive back for the Cardinals finished second on the team in tackles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before Louisville safety Qwynnterrio Cole officially gets his professional career underway, he will have a chance to put on display his talents in front of a national audience, as he has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Like the Senior Bowl, the East-West Shrine Bowl is a postseason college football all-star game consisting exclusively of upperclassmen for NFL Draft scouting purposes. It is the longest running game of its kind, having been put on since 1925, and represents 78 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Coming over from Alcorn State last offseason, the senior was an impact transfer from day one at Louisville. His 78 total tackles was good for second on the team behind ILB C.J. Avery, his 59 solo led the Cardinals, and his five for loss led all defensive backs. Starting all 12 regular season games, he also tallied six pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound strong safety was one of the top talent in all of the FCS level when he committed to Louisville. He was named a Third-Team FCS Preseason All-American in 2020, although Alcorn State did not play the season due to COVID.

In 2019 as a junior, he logged 86 tackles (49 solo), which was third on the Braves, and a team-best five interceptions that ranked second in the SWAC. For his breakout sophomore season, he led Alcorn State in tackles with 76 (42 solo), and chipped in with 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception. He was named an HBCU All-American for both seasons.

The Cardinals have one more game before they close the book on their 2021 campaign, as they are set to face Air Force in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST. The East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

