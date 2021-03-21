Report: Jets Sign Former Louisville DL Sheldon Rankins

The former Cardinal is joining forces with Mekhi Becton in the Big Apple.

(Photo of Sheldon Rankins: Chuck Cook - USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK - The New York Jets have signed former University of Louisville defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. It is a two-year deal worth up to $17 million.

He is joining forces with another former Cardinal, as offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was selected by the Jets with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Prior to heading to the Big Apple, the 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive tackle spent the past five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, the Covington, Ga. native has spent of lot of recent time on injured reserve due to ankle and knee injuries, as he has only made one start since 2019.

But when at his best, he is a force to be reckoned with, particularly in the run game. His best year came in 2018, when he had 8.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss. Rankins has 17.0 sacks and 44.0 tackles for loss over the course of his career.

In 46 career games from 2012-15 mainly at defensive end for Louisville, Rankins tallied 18.0 sacks, 31.5 tackles for loss, 133 total tackles (72 solo) and two forced fumbles.

