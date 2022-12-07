Media, Football World Reacts to Louisville's Hiring of Jeff Brohm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville will soon have a new head football coach.

Current Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm is "finalizing a deal" to be the Cardinals' next head coach, according to multiple reports. The move is widely expected to be approved and announced later this week.

Brohm is a native of Louisville, Ky. who was a former star quarterback for the Cardinals from 1989 to 1993. He has a 66-44 overall record as a head coach including a three-year stint at Western Kentucky, and is 36-34 in six years with the Boilermakers, including 17-9 over the last two years.

He replaces Scott Satterfield, who in a stunning move, left to take the Cincinnati job on Monday. In four seasons as the head coach of the Cardinals, Satterfield went 25-24 with a 1-1 record in bowl games. Louisville, ironically, will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday,. Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Ever since the preliminary reports of Brohm's imminent hiring were published, there has been no shortage of reactions from those with connections to Louisville, in college football media, and others in the world of football.

Here's a sampling of what they had to say:

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Marc Lebryk - USA TODAY Sports)

