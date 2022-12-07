Media, Football World Reacts to Louisville's Hiring of Jeff Brohm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville will soon have a new head football coach.
Current Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm is "finalizing a deal" to be the Cardinals' next head coach, according to multiple reports. The move is widely expected to be approved and announced later this week.
Brohm is a native of Louisville, Ky. who was a former star quarterback for the Cardinals from 1989 to 1993. He has a 66-44 overall record as a head coach including a three-year stint at Western Kentucky, and is 36-34 in six years with the Boilermakers, including 17-9 over the last two years.
He replaces Scott Satterfield, who in a stunning move, left to take the Cincinnati job on Monday. In four seasons as the head coach of the Cardinals, Satterfield went 25-24 with a 1-1 record in bowl games. Louisville, ironically, will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday,. Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST.
Ever since the preliminary reports of Brohm's imminent hiring were published, there has been no shortage of reactions from those with connections to Louisville, in college football media, and others in the world of football.
Here's a sampling of what they had to say:
The "Bring Brohm Home" Guy
The Athletic's Stewart Mandel
Louisville wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce
Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan
The Athletic's Chris Vannini
Class of 2023 prospect Edwin Joseph
Class of 2023 Louisville cornerback commit Rayquan Adkins
Former Louisville running back Bilal Powell
Founder of ASGIndex
Read More
Former Louisville quarterback Reggie Bonnafon
Former Louisville kicker Art Carmody
Twitter account CFBTalkDaily
Louisville defensive lineman Selah Brown
Former Louisville and current UNLV running back Aidan Robbins
Louisville safety Jeremiah Caldwell
Louisville quarterback Khalib Johnson
Former Louisville offensive lineman Jamon Brown
Former Louisville tight end Keith Towbridge
Purdue tight end Payne Durham
Greg Fitzpatrick, father of former Louisville wide receiver Dez Fizpatrick
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Marc Lebryk - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter