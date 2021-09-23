Louisville Ready for Florida State Quarterback Situation

No matter which signal caller that the Seminoles opt to go with on Saturday, the Cardinals feel that they are prepared for them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At this point in the season, most college football programs have well established who their starting quarterback is. While it is fairly common to rotate skill position players and offensive linemen throughout the year, keeping a singular person under center normally gives an offense the most continuity, and the best chance to succeed.

Then there's Florida State.

Through the first three games of the 2021 season, the Seminoles have yet to determine who they want as their primary signal caller. Jordan Travis got the start against No. 9 Notre Dame in the opener, but after tossing three picks in that game, McKenzie Milton got the start against FCS Jacksonville State.

Then the Noles went out and dropped that game on a walk-off Hail Mary. After four turnovers against Wake Forest last week, McKenzie was benched, and Travis was re-inserted against the Demon Deacons. He looked sharper, but suffered a shoulder injury towards the end of the game, and his status against Louisville this weekend is still undetermined.

While quarterback does not to appear to be a strength for Florida State, the rotation at the quarterback position gives them an advantage in one way. It makes it difficult for Louisville to truly hammer out a concrete game plan, especially with how different Milton and Travis are.

"Travis is a great runner. We saw that last year when he was here. He ran around here and made some big-time plays," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "Then Milton gets in, and he's that savvy passer that they don't want to run as much. Really you almost have to have, I won't say two different game plans, but two different thought processes depending on who the quarterback is.

"I would assume they're going to continue to rotate, they've been doing that all year. We'll have to make the calls and adjust to whoever is going to be in the game."

Milton is 34-of-54 for 300 yards, one touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season; while Travis is 14-of-28 for 237 yards, four touchdowns, four interceptions, with 32 rushing yards on 24 attempts. Former Louisville commit Chubba Purdy could also get some run against the Cardinals in case Travis cannot play.

But no matter who Florida State decides to trot out, Louisville feels like they are ready for them. Not only did Satterfield anticipate on having a good game plan for each quarterback, but cornerback Greedy Vance echoed those sentiments.

"We know both quarterbacks' strengths and weaknesses. We know how to game plan against them, we know what we're getting out of each quarterback, we know who likes to do what," Vance said. "So when that time comes, we're gonna have to just lineup, just play the call, and stop them from whatever their strengths is."

Kickoff at FSU is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

(Photo of McKenzie Milton: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter