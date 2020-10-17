Offensive Struggles Doom Cards in 12-7 Loss to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, In. - The opportunity was there, but nevertheless the search continues for Louisville's first conference victory of the season. Coming in as a 17-point underdog, the Cardinals (1-4, 0-4) nearly pulled off the upset against No. 4 Notre Dame, but eventually fell 12-7 in South Bend for their fourth-straight loss of the season.

The defense arguably put together their best performance of the season, and was the reason Louisville had a shot at the upset. While they were unable to force a turnover, they limited the Fighting Irish (4-0, 4-0) to 339 yards of total offense - 136 below their average - and well below their 40.3 scoring average.

The problem, however, was that Louisville's high-octane offense continued to find themselves stuck in first gear. Thanks primarily to predictable play calling and undisciplined play, the Cards could only muster 234 yards and was just 3-9 on third down. Compounding matters, Louisville was only able to run 45 offensive plays and committed eight penalties.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham completed 16 of his 19 attempts, but only for 134 yards and a single touchdown to tight end Marshon Ford. Running back Javian Hawkins tallied just 51 rushing yards, with Cunningham also chipping in just 48.

While Notre Dame dominated the time of possession 21:57 to 8:03 in the first half of play, Louisville's defense spent the first thirty minutes bending but not breaking. They forced the Irish to settle for only a pair of field goals, and even thwarted a fake field goal attempt as the half was winding down.

The Cardinals hadn't sacked the quarterback more than three times in a a game heading into today's contest, but sacked ND quarterback Ian Book four times in the first half alone. Two of those came from ILB Monty Montgomery on third down to force the field goals.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals could only muster 120 total yards of first half offense and zero points - although placekicker James Turner nearly converted a 52-yard field goal as time expired.

Coming out of the half, Louisville's offense was much more crisp and finally found pay dirt. On the goal line, Ford hauled in his fourth touchdown of the season after being set up by a fourth down conversion and 29-yard wheel route from running back Javian Hawkins.

After the score, head coach Scott Satterfield took a gamble that nearly paid off by attempting an onside kick. Louisville recovered, but an illegal blocking penalty during the review brought it back. Notre Dame was able to retake the lead thanks to a 13-yard scramble from Book on the ensuing drive.

From this point on, Louisville's offense devolved back to their first half form. Their inefficient play calling was compounded by penalties, ensuring that the offense would not be able to progress past midfield on their final two drives. Notre Dame then was able to run out the clock and escape with a victory.

Louisville is set to return to Cardinal Stadium for their first home game in over a month next weekend, taking on the Florida State Seminoles. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 at 12:00 p.m. on your regional sports network.

(Photo of Marshon Ford, Troy Pride, Jr.: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp