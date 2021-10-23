Louisville Defeats Boston College, Snaps Two-Game Skid

The Cardinals get back to over .500 for the 2021 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's two-game losing streak is no more.

Coming off of a much needed bye week for their annual homecoming game, the Cardinals started the second half of the season on a positive note, taking down Boston College to the tune of 28-14 Saturday to get back on the right side of .500.

The offensive side of the ball for Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) wasn't perfect - turning the ball over four times (two interceptions, two fumbles) - but they did more than enough to make up for their misgivings.

The Cardinals ran for 331 yards (438 total yardage) - including 133 from quarterback Malik Cunningham and 112 from Trevion Cooley. All four of Louisville's touchdowns came on the ground, with Cunningham totaling three and Jalen Mitchell adding one (plus 67 yards).

On defense, Louisville stepped up big time. Despite Boston College (4-3, 0-3 ACC) running 68 plays, they were only able to amass 266 total yards of offense and average just 3.9 yards per play. The Cardinals were also able to generate three turnovers of their own - two picks and a recovered fumble - and hold the Eagles to 4-14 on third down.

In the first half, Louisville ran early, ran often, and ran all over Boston College. The Cardinals got 81 yards from Cunningham, 48 from both Cooley and Mitchell and 25 from Hassan Hall to rush for 202 yards before halftime. All three of Louisville's first half scores came on the ground - two from Cunningham and one from Mitchell - averaging 8.8 yards per carry in the process.

On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Louisville looked just as dominant. The defense held Boston College to 105 first half yards and 1-8 on third down thanks to an uptick in pressure, with four Eagles drives ending in three-and-outs - and a fifth with a Trey Franklin interception. In fact, their only scoring of the half came thanks to an 11-yard rush from Alec Sinkfield on the second drive of the game.

Despite the prowess running the ball and on defense, Louisville only held a 21-7 lead heading into halftime, as turnovers came back in a big way. Cunningham threw two interceptions - as well as only 56 yards on 5-11 passing - and Hall added a fumble. Of the Cardinals' first eight drives, six ended in either a touchdown or turnover.

Thanks to some halftime adjustments on both sides, as well a steady rainfall, neither team could get things going in the third quarter. Louisville and Boston College combined for just 121 yards during this period, and were 2-7 on third down with each team converting once.

In the fourth quarter, Boston College started to creep back in. After both teams traded turnovers - a Josh Minkins interception and Trevion Cooley fumble - the Eagles found pay dirt for the first time since the first quarter, with a 6-yard Jaelin Gill touchdown making it one score game.

But, unlike previous fourth quarters, Louisville did not falter in the final moments. Cunningham was able to lead the Cardinals down field for his final score for his final rushing score of the game, and Mason Reiger would force a fumble on the next drive that CJ Avery would recover.

Next up, Louisville will head back on the road to face NC State in Raleigh, N.C. Kickoff against the Wolfpack is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

