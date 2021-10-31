Mistake-Ridden Louisville Outlasted at NC State

Penalties and a lack of sustained drives cost the Cardinals down in Raleigh, N.C. against the Wolfpack.

RALEIGH, N.C. - Mistakes and missed opportunities on offense reared their ugly heads once again for the Louisville football program.

Heading on down to a raucous Carter-Finley Stadium for a crucial Atlantic Division matchup with NC State, the Cardinals could not seem to get out of their own way, as they fell 28-13 Saturday.

Despite out-gaining the Wolfpack (6-2, 3-1 ACC) 434-361, Louisville's offense managed to shoot themselves in the foot any chance they got. They committed nine penalties for 69 yards, were just 6-of-15 on third downs and 0-3 on fourth downs. It all unraveled in the fourth quarter, as the Cardinals (4-4, 2-3 ACC) were outscored 21-3 despite leading 10-7 entering the period.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for 295 total yards of offense, but was just 11-of-28 on his passing attempts with a touchdown and interception. Running back Jalen Mitchell added 69 yards on the ground, with wide receiver Justin Marshall and tight end Marshon Ford each catching three passes for a combined 114 yards.

Inside linebacker Dorian Jones led the charge defensively with a team-high nine tackles, 1.5 for loss and two QB hurries. Cornerback Kei'Trel Clark had four pass breakups, but exited in fourth quarter due to a left knee injury.

Defense was the star of the show during the first half. Out of NC State's six first half drives, Louisville forced four punts, a turnover on downs, and allowed just a 19-yard touchdown to wide receiver Emeka Emezie. When both teams head into the locker rooms for halftime, the Wolfpack only had 166 total yards of offense.

However, Louisville also had seven first half penalties - including three on the's offense's final drive - on top of a missed 24-yard field goal by James Turner on their opening drive. A 76-yard deep shot touchdown to Jordan Watkins proved to be the only offensive highlight of the first half.

On Louisville's first drive of the second half, Turner atoned for his earlier miss by converting on a 42-yard attempt, then added a 31-yarder in the fourth. But after six straight punts, NC State's offense finally broke through, whereas the Louisville defense was running on fumes and their offense continued to sputter.

Leary proceeded to lead three consecutive Wolfpack scoring drives to end the game, each ending with passing touchdowns to Trent Pennix, Devin Carter and C.J. Riley. On the other side, three of Louisville's six second half drives ended in turnovers on downs.

Next up, Louisville will return host the Clemson at Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff against the Tigers is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6, with a kickoff time to be determined later this weekend.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

