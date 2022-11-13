Louisville Falls at Clemson, Snap Four-Game Win Streak

This story will be updated.

CLEMSON, S.C. - Marching into Death Valley having won their last four games, the Louisville football program saw their longest win streak since 2016 snapped in unceremonious fashion, falling to Clemson 31-16 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

The Cardinals (6-4, 3-4 ACC) fall to 0-8 all-time against the Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC), all coming since joining the ACC, and Clemson's home winning streak is extended to 39, the longest active streak in the FBS.

While Louisville's defense did force a pair of three-and-outs and a fumble in the first half, Clemson still found early success using a methodical, run-heavy approach. Uiagalelei ran for an 11-yard touchdown on the Tigers' opening drive, they collected a 19-yard field goal just before Louisville's lone touchdown of the first half, then Antonio Williams caught a four-yard touchdown on their final drive of the half - although it was aided by a questionable pass interference call.

Additionally, Louisville found very little offensive success in the first half. Of their six drives before halftime, three of them ended with three-and-outs, and the Cardinals scored just once on a 16-yard run by Evans towards the end of the first quarter. On top of that, an already hurt Cunningham injured his right shoulder on the final play of the first half, leaving Domann to take over after halftime.

The offense didn't get much better after halftime, either. After posting only 160 yards in the first half, Louisville followed that up by putting up only 128 on their first six drive of the second. The Cardinals scored a 22-yard field goal on their first drive out of halftime, then their next five drives ended in an Evans fumble, a three-and-out, a turnover on downs, an interception and another three-and-out.

Despite the lack of any meaningful production on offense during the second half, the defense still gave Louisville somewhat of a chance during this time. After Clemson scored a 25-yard rushing touchdown from Shipley on their opening possession of the half, the Cardinals' defense forced three punts and two fumbles on their next five times out.

By the time the Tigers were able to find the end zone again on 39-yard run by Mafah, there was only 2:13 left on the clock and the outcome already in well in hand. Louisville's lone passing touchdown on the day came deep into garbage time, with Domann finding Smith for a 31-yard score on the final play of the game.

Next up, Louisville will return to Cardinal Stadium for their final home game of the season and host NC State. Kickoff against the Wolfpack is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Ken Ruinard - USA TODAY Sports)

