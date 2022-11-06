Skip to main content

Louisville Dominates James Madison to Clinch Bowl Eligibility

The Cardinals' second half effort powered them to a decisive victory over the Dukes, ensuring a bowl berth in the process.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of their emotional win over then-No. 10 Wake Forest last weekend, the Louisville football program used a dominant second half effort to overcome a sluggish first half, taking down James Madison 27-10 Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium.

The victory for the Cardinals (6-3, 3-3 ACC) not only extends their winning streak to four, the longest of the Scott Satterfield era, but clinches bowl eligibility with three games remaining. Since Satterfield arrived at Louisville in 2019, he has taken them to the postseason in three of his four years at the helm, only missing out in 2020.

Deadlocked at 10 points a piece at halftime with Louisville maintaining a slight 165-144 advantage in yardage, the Cardinals once again exploded in the second half, scoring on four of their first five drives out of the locker room.

Running back Tiyon Evans broke off a 71-yard rushing touchdown, wide receivers Tyler Hudson and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce had 44- and 11-yard scores, respectively, and James Turner added a 35-yard field goal. Simultaneously, the defense forced the Dukes (5-3, 3-2 Sun Belt) to go three-and-out on four of their six second half drives.

In total, Louisville out-gained James Madison 302-49 in the second half and 467-193 for the game. JMU ran the ball 36 times for 141 yards, thanks mainly to Percy Agyei-Obese's 102-yard day, while quarterback Todd Centeio was held to 4-of-15 for 52 yards and only 11 rushing yards.

Facing a Dukes defense that was allowing just 54.9 rushing yards per game, Louisville ran for well over quadruple that mark at 244. Evans had 126 yards and his score on just 10 carries, while Jawhar Jordan contributed with 117 yards on 17 attempts.

While rushing for net-zero yards and struggling in the first half, quarterback Malik Cunningham bounced back for a 14-of-20 effort through the air for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Hudson had six receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown, while tight end Isaac Martin had the third receiving score on the night.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Each team scored on their opening possessions, 34-yard field goal from James Madison and a one-yard goal line touchdown reception by Martin, but the game turned into a defensive slugfest after that. While Louisville's front seven kept stifling JMU's rushing attack, their own offense also could not get any momentum going, resulting in each of the Cardinals' and Dukes' next three possessions turning into a pair of punts and a turnover on downs.

Louisville's defense started to wear down against James Madison's run-happy attack towards the end of the first half, resulting in an 11-play/80-yard scoring drive capped off by a nine-yard Centeio run. The Cardinals were able to respond with a long drive of their own, but it stalled in the red zone, forcing to settle for a 29-yard game-tying field goal as the first half expired.

Next up, Louisville will resume ACC play and head back on the road for a matchup against Clemson. Kickoff against the Tigers is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

D40907B2-4D63-4B06-AC05-C86C48AD08C7
Football

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. James Madison | Game 9

By Matthew McGavic
0dKnJUYk
Football

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. James Madison Dukes

By Matthew McGavic
duX0-AnU
Football

From The Pink Seats: Episode 76 - Wake Forest Recap, James Madison Preview

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19353902_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Payne Sees 'Improvement' in Louisville, Acknowledges Room for Growth

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19136166_168388606_lowres
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Daily News-Record's Shane Mettlen

By Matthew McGavic
hfB2vmIY
Basketball

What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 80-73 Exhibition Win vs. Chaminade

By Matthew McGavic
exqfJ4cQ
Basketball

Louisville Rallies Past, Holds Off Chaminade in Final Exhibition

By Matthew McGavic
179CB888-AF28-4368-BE70-ECF34CA690FE
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Chaminade at Louisville | Exhibition 2

By Matthew McGavic