Louisville Mounts Improbable Comeback to Topple Boston College
This story will be updated.
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - Hitting the road for a matchup at Boston College on a short turnaround, the Louisville football program was able mount an incredibly unlikely comeback, storming back from a 20-point deficit to capture a 31-27 win on Friday night at Alumni Stadium.
The Cardinals (5-3, 3-2 ACC) gave up 20 unanswered points to the Eagles (4-4, 1-3 ACC) to start the game, and trailed 27-10 midway through the third quarter. With their backs against the wall, Louisville was able to score three unanswered touchdowns of their own in the final 20 minutes of the game.
Tight end Nate Kurisky hauled in a four-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to get the rally started, running back Isaac Brown added an 18-yard rushing score early in the fourth to get within striking distance, then Kurisky caught the go-ahead six-yard touchdown snag with 7:12 left in the game.
With the win, the Cardinals (5-3, 3-2 ACC) avoid falling under .500 in ACC for the first time under head coach Jeff Brohm, and have now won two consecutive road games. Meanwhile, the Eagles (4-4, 1-3 ACC) drop their third straight game after starting the season at 4-1.
Louisville's defense got off to a much better start than was anticipated, forcing Boston College to go three-and-out on three of their first four drives. The lone exception was a drive that ended with a 54-yard touchdown reception by Morales to get the scoring started.
However, the Cardinals' normally prolific offense got off to an anemic start. Their first three drives ended with a turnover on downs, an interception and a three-and-out, putting up only 47 total yards yards over these drives.
After Louisville missed a 56-yard field goal to start the second quarter, the wheels began to fall off. BC was able to string together a methodical drive after the missed kick, with Ward catching a four-yard score. Huggins-Bruce fumbled the ball on the Cardinals' ensuing drive, and the Eagles capitalized on the short field, going up by three scores on a four-yard scoring run by Robichaux.
That being said, Louisville did go into halftime with some momentum. It might have taken until their sixth drive to finally get points, but thanks mainly to multiple big catches from Brooks, they were able to find pay dirt on a four-yard touchdown run by Brown in the final minute of the half.
That offensive momentum carried into the second half, with the Cardinals connecting on a 23-yard field goal from Brock Travelstead to open up the half. Before the Louisville rally got started, Boston College had one more score left, responding with a four-yard receiving score from Jeremiah Franklin.
Even after Louisville was able to come back, there were still some tense moments to close out the game. After forcing Boston College to go three-and-out, Shough threw his second pick of the game. Fortunately, the Cardinals then forced an Eagles turnover on downs with less than two minutes left.
A three-and-out by Louisville in the closing minutes gave BC 85 seconds to try and mount one last comeback attempt, but Castellanos' Hail Mary fell to the turf.
Next up, Louisville will stay on the road and head to Death Valley for a showdown with top-ten Clemson. Kickoff against the Tigers is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 at a to-be-determined time.
(Photo of Chris Bell: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X