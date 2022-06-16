Louisville Preparing to Host Multiple High-Caliber Prospects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is off to incredibly hot start in the 2023 recruiting class. Their ten-member class ranks as high as No. 11 in the country, and is on pace to be the best in school history by a wide margin.
Part of this success has been the Cardinals' ability to get kids on campus for official visits. 42 prospects traveled to Louisville in late January, with 35 prospects - many of whom were return visitors - making a visit in early March.
Now, the Cardinals are preparing for what very well could be their biggest and most important recruiting weekend in school history.
Starting on Friday, June 17 and lasting through Sunday, June 19, Louisville will again be holding another round of official visits for several prospects, with Louisville Report confirming a total of 18 prospects that will be in town. They will tour the campus and football facilities, as well as visit Churchill Downs and the Muhammad Ali Center.
While there will be fewer prospects visiting than in either of the two previous big recruiting weekends this year, the overall quality of prospects in town this weekend far surpasses the other two weekends. 14 of 18 visitors are ranked inside the top-500 according to the 247Sports Composite, nine are inside the top-300 and four are inside the top-110.
As you can imagine, the latter four prospects are the headliners of the weekend. El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II is the top prospect that will be visiting, as he is ranked No. 16 in the nation and is the No. 1 running back in the class. The other top-110 prospects are Miami (Fla.) Edison wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding offensive guard Madden Sanker and Los Alamitos (Calif.) wide receiver DeAndre Moore - who is a Louisville commit.
Moore is far from the only Class of 2023 Cardinals commit who is visiting. Of Louisville's ten commits in the class, seven will be in town, including in-class recruiter Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson.
Like the previous two big recruiting weekends, there's a very high likelihood that Louisville will get a string of commitments either during or after the weekend. Out of the 18 visitors, 13 of them have made prior visits, with six of those 13 being uncommitted.
Below is the confirmed list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend:
Dontavius Braswell
Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-11, 200
High School: Sandersville (Ga.) Washington County
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9089 (264th)
Top Offers: Alabama, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida State
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: Yes
Luke Burgess
Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-7.5, 285
High School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8892 (402nd)
Top Offers: Florida State, Tennesse, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: No
Jordan Church
Position: Offensive Guard
Frame: 6-4, 325
High School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8485 (1,065th)
Top Offers: Florida State, Tennessee, Pitt, Ole Miss, Missouri
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: No
Pierce Clarkson
Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-0, 195
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9214 (198th)
Top Offers: Michigan State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Ole Miss, Pitt
Status: Louisville Commit
First Visit?: No
Jayden Davis
Position: Safety
Frame: 6-2, 175
High School: Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8869 (427th)
Top Offers: Miami, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Tennessee, Pitt
Status: Louisville Commit
First Visit?: No
Adonijah Green
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-5, 203
High School: Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9025 (306th)
Top Offers: Michigan, USC, Nebraska, Pitt, North Carolina
Status: Louisville Commit
First Visit?: No
Jaybron Harvey
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-3, 215
High School: Durham (N.C.) Southern
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9190 (215th)
Top Offers: Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Washington
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: Yes
Jamari Johnson
Position: Tight End
Frame: 6-5, 250
High School: Inglewood (Calif.) HS
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8878 (414th)
Top Offers: Miami, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington
Status: Louisville Commit
First Visit?: No
Nathaniel Joseph
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-8, 170
High School: Miami (Fla.) Edison
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9506 (105th)
Top Offers: Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU
Status: Prospect, Recent Clemson Decommit
First Visit?: Yes
Koby Keenum
Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-4, 300
High School: Florence (Ala.) Mars Hill Bible School
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8626 (813th)
Top Offers: LSU, Miami, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: Yes
Jahlil McClain
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-10, 180
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8877 (421st)
Top Offers: Texas, USC, Michigan State, Oregon, Pitt
Status: Louisville Commit
First Visit?: No
DeAndre Moore
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 6-0, 185
High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) HS
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9720 (58th)
Top Offers: Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, Texas, Notre Dame
Status: Louisville Commit
First Visit?: No
Rueben Owens II
Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-11, 190
High School: El Campo (Tex.) HS
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9902 (16th)
Top Offers: Alabama, USC, Texas, Georgia, Texas A&M
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: Yes
Kyle Parker
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-10, 175
High School: Lovejoy (Tex.) HS
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8789 (528th)
Top Offers: LSU, Texas, Arkansas, Pitt, Penn State
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: No
Raymond Pulido
Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-6, 345
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8833 (468th)
Top Offers: Alabama, Oregon, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: No
Madden Sanker
Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-4, 305
High School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9502 (108th)
Top Offers: Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Auburn
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: No
Jeremiah Telander
Position: Linebacker
Frame: 6-2, 220
High School: Gainesville (Ga.) HS
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8585 (895th)
Top Offers: Florida, Tennessee, Nebraska, Auburn, North Carolina
Status: Prospect
First Visit?: No
Aaron Williams
Position: Cornerback
Frame: 6-2, 185
High School: Corona (Calif.) Centennial
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9386 (140th)
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC, Michigan
Status: Louisville Commit
First Visit?: No
(Photo of Helmet via University of Louisville Athletics)
