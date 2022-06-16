Louisville Preparing to Host Multiple High-Caliber Prospects

The Cardinals are in line to host an impressive amount of high-quality prospects this weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is off to incredibly hot start in the 2023 recruiting class. Their ten-member class ranks as high as No. 11 in the country, and is on pace to be the best in school history by a wide margin.

Part of this success has been the Cardinals' ability to get kids on campus for official visits. 42 prospects traveled to Louisville in late January, with 35 prospects - many of whom were return visitors - making a visit in early March.

Now, the Cardinals are preparing for what very well could be their biggest and most important recruiting weekend in school history.

Starting on Friday, June 17 and lasting through Sunday, June 19, Louisville will again be holding another round of official visits for several prospects, with Louisville Report confirming a total of 18 prospects that will be in town. They will tour the campus and football facilities, as well as visit Churchill Downs and the Muhammad Ali Center.

While there will be fewer prospects visiting than in either of the two previous big recruiting weekends this year, the overall quality of prospects in town this weekend far surpasses the other two weekends. 14 of 18 visitors are ranked inside the top-500 according to the 247Sports Composite, nine are inside the top-300 and four are inside the top-110.

As you can imagine, the latter four prospects are the headliners of the weekend. El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II is the top prospect that will be visiting, as he is ranked No. 16 in the nation and is the No. 1 running back in the class. The other top-110 prospects are Miami (Fla.) Edison wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding offensive guard Madden Sanker and Los Alamitos (Calif.) wide receiver DeAndre Moore - who is a Louisville commit.

Moore is far from the only Class of 2023 Cardinals commit who is visiting. Of Louisville's ten commits in the class, seven will be in town, including in-class recruiter Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson.

Like the previous two big recruiting weekends, there's a very high likelihood that Louisville will get a string of commitments either during or after the weekend. Out of the 18 visitors, 13 of them have made prior visits, with six of those 13 being uncommitted.

Below is the confirmed list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend:

Dontavius Braswell

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-11, 200

High School: Sandersville (Ga.) Washington County

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9089 (264th)

Top Offers: Alabama, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida State

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: Yes

Luke Burgess

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-7.5, 285

High School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8892 (402nd)

Top Offers: Florida State, Tennesse, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: No

Jordan Church

Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: 6-4, 325

High School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8485 (1,065th)

Top Offers: Florida State, Tennessee, Pitt, Ole Miss, Missouri

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: No

Pierce Clarkson

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-0, 195

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9214 (198th)

Top Offers: Michigan State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Ole Miss, Pitt

Status: Louisville Commit

First Visit?: No

Jayden Davis

Position: Safety

Frame: 6-2, 175

High School: Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8869 (427th)

Top Offers: Miami, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Tennessee, Pitt

Status: Louisville Commit

First Visit?: No

Adonijah Green

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-5, 203

High School: Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9025 (306th)

Top Offers: Michigan, USC, Nebraska, Pitt, North Carolina

Status: Louisville Commit

First Visit?: No

Jaybron Harvey

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-3, 215

High School: Durham (N.C.) Southern

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9190 (215th)

Top Offers: Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Washington

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: Yes

Jamari Johnson

Position: Tight End

Frame: 6-5, 250

High School: Inglewood (Calif.) HS

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8878 (414th)

Top Offers: Miami, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington

Status: Louisville Commit

First Visit?: No

Nathaniel Joseph

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-8, 170

High School: Miami (Fla.) Edison

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9506 (105th)

Top Offers: Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU

Status: Prospect, Recent Clemson Decommit

First Visit?: Yes

Koby Keenum

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-4, 300

High School: Florence (Ala.) Mars Hill Bible School

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8626 (813th)

Top Offers: LSU, Miami, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: Yes

Jahlil McClain

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-10, 180

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8877 (421st)

Top Offers: Texas, USC, Michigan State, Oregon, Pitt

Status: Louisville Commit

First Visit?: No

DeAndre Moore

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6-0, 185

High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) HS

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9720 (58th)

Top Offers: Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, Texas, Notre Dame

Status: Louisville Commit

First Visit?: No

Rueben Owens II

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-11, 190

High School: El Campo (Tex.) HS

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9902 (16th)

Top Offers: Alabama, USC, Texas, Georgia, Texas A&M

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: Yes

Kyle Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-10, 175

High School: Lovejoy (Tex.) HS

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8789 (528th)

Top Offers: LSU, Texas, Arkansas, Pitt, Penn State

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: No

Raymond Pulido

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-6, 345

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8833 (468th)

Top Offers: Alabama, Oregon, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: No

Madden Sanker

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-4, 305

High School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9502 (108th)

Top Offers: Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Auburn

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: No

Jeremiah Telander

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 6-2, 220

High School: Gainesville (Ga.) HS

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8585 (895th)

Top Offers: Florida, Tennessee, Nebraska, Auburn, North Carolina

Status: Prospect

First Visit?: No

Aaron Williams

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 6-2, 185

High School: Corona (Calif.) Centennial

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9386 (140th)

Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC, Michigan

Status: Louisville Commit

First Visit?: No

(Photo of Helmet via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter