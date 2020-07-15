Louisville Report
Louisville Recruits React to SI All-American Watch List Selections

Matthew McGavic

Sports Illustrated this week unveiled a list of the 1,000 high school senior football players that are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American team.

Video highlights, scouting analysis and a list of each student-athlete’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on player bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Thirteen of Louisville's twenty commitments to date, along with some of the Cardinals' top uncommitted targets are among those selected.

Here's what some of them had to say about the preseason honor:

Bralyn Oliver - Safety: 

"This means a lot to me. Being where I’m from people don’t do this and I’m blessed to be named can’t wait to ball at the Ville!"

Bralyn Oliver's SI All-American Player Profile

Victoine Brown - Defensive End: 

"It’s honestly a pleasure to be recognized as one of the top 1000 high school senior football players. This only means for me for me work harder because there’s someone outside the list that wants be in the list so I must ensure I’m able to keep my spot in the list."

Victoine Brown's SI All-American Player Profile

Kani Walker - Cornerback: 

"Feels great to know that I’m well thought of. Now I gotta show and prove the world why!"

Kani Walker's SI All-American Player Profile

RJ Sorensen - Defensive End: 

"It was cool to be given that recognition. I checked out the list and was happy to see a bunch of my teammates from Saint Thomas and a few of my former teammates from university school were on it. Also pretty sweet to see some Louisville commits on there as well all those guys on the list earned it and hopefully we all get our season to go out there and get the opportunity to make the final list."

RJ Sorensen's SI All-American Player Profile

