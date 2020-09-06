Rewind: Louisville's last time out against 2020 opponents

Louisville football prepares for its 2020 season set to start in less than two weeks. Here’s a look back at the last time the Cardinals met their opponents:

Western Kentucky (WKU)

Sept. 14, 2019

Louisville 38 - WKU 21

The Cardinals never trailed in a 38-21 victory over an in-state opponent in a game hosted at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Tutu Atwell had four receptions for 141 yards for three touchdowns. Micale Cunningham and Evan Conley each threw touchdowns. Rodjay Burns returned a fumble 30 yards for a score to give Louisville a 31-7 lead at the end of the first half.

Series History- Louisville leads 21-12

Miami (Fla.)

Nov. 9, 2019

Miami 52 - Louisville 27

Jarren Williams set a school record with six touchdown passes as Miami had no problem scoring on Louisville’s defense. Atwell had an 80-yard touchdown reception early in the first quarter from Cunningham to tie the score, but the Cardinals never led and trailed by 21 points at halftime.

Series History- Miami leads 10-3-1

Pittsburgh

Nov. 21, 2015

Pitt 45 – Louisville 34

Pitt scored 35 points in the second quarter as Nathan Peterman had four touchdowns throws to build a 42-17 lead. After replacing Kyle Bolin, Lamar Jackson led a comeback that pulled within a possession early in the fourth quarter, but Louisville’s four-game winning streak ended on the road.

Series History- Pitt leads 9-8

Georgia Tech

Oct. 5, 2018

Georgia Tech 66 – Louisville 31

Georgia Tech rushed for 542 yards, scoring the game’s first three touchdowns. At the time, it was the most points allowed by a Bobby Petrino coached Louisville team ever. Georgia Tech scored eight touchdowns on its first nine drives.

Series History- Georgia Tech leads 1-0

Notre Dame

Sept. 3, 2019

Notre Dame 35 – Louisville 17

The Cardinals played a competitive first half in the first game of the Scott Satterfield era before the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish took control. Louisville fumbled five times in the loss at Cardinal Stadium.

Series History- tied 1-1

Florida State

Sept. 21, 2019

Florida State 35 – Louisville 24

After falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter, Louisville rallied to briefly take a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter on a 74-yard touchdown reception by Dez Fitzpatrick from Cunningham. Florida State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the final eight minutes in Tallahassee.

Series History- Florida State leads 17-4

Virginia Tech

Jan. 2, 2006

Virginia Tech 35 – Louisville 24

The teams both ranked in the top-15 met in the Gator Bowl. Marcus Vick threw for two touchdowns and Virginia Tech scored on three straight possessions in the second half after trailing 17-10. Hunter Cantwell played in place of Louisville injured starting quarterback Brian Brohm.

Series History- Virginia Tech leads 5-2

Virginia

Oct. 26, 2019

Louisville 28 – Virginia 21

Trialing by a touchdown at halftime, Louisville scored three touchdowns in the second half to take a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter in a rainy day at Cardinal Stadium. Javian Hawkins rushed for 136 yards and the Louisville defense stopped a potential game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter.

Series History- Louisville leads 5-3

Syracuse

Nov. 23, 2019

Louisville 56 – Syracuse 34

Cunningham tossed a career-high six touchdowns in Louisville seventh win of the season and finale at Cardinal Stadium in 2019. Louisville scored three touchdowns in the first and third quarters. Hawkins rushed for 233 yards to surpass a school-record for rushing yards by a freshman in a single-season.

Series History- Louisville leads 11-7

Boston College

Oct. 5, 2019

Louisville 41 – Boston College 39

Blanton Creque kicked a 41-yard field goal with just over a minute left to lift Louisville to its first conference victory since 2017. The Cardinals led by two touchdowns in the second quarter and by 11 points early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold off comeback attempts by Boston College. Hawkins rushed for 172 yards while Evan Conley threw for 140 yards and a score.

Series History- Louisville leads 7-5

Wake Forest

Oct. 12, 2019

Louisville 62 – Wake Forest 59

Teams combined for over 1,000 yards of total offense in Louisville’s first road victory over a ranked team since 2011. Louisville led by 21 points with less than seven minutes left, but a Wake Forest mounted a comeback. Conley rushed for a 41-yard score with 2:15 left to help seal the Louisville win.

Series History- Louisville leads 5-2

