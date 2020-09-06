SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Rewind: Louisville's last time out against 2020 opponents

samdraut

Louisville football prepares for its 2020 season set to start in less than two weeks. Here’s a look back at the last time the Cardinals met their opponents:

Western Kentucky (WKU)

Sept. 14, 2019 

Louisville 38 - WKU 21 

The Cardinals never trailed in a 38-21 victory over an in-state opponent in a game hosted at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Tutu Atwell had four receptions for 141 yards for three touchdowns. Micale Cunningham and Evan Conley each threw touchdowns. Rodjay Burns returned a fumble 30 yards for a score to give Louisville a 31-7 lead at the end of the first half.

Series History- Louisville leads 21-12

Miami (Fla.)

Nov. 9, 2019 

Miami 52 - Louisville 27 

Jarren Williams set a school record with six touchdown passes as Miami had no problem scoring on Louisville’s defense. Atwell had an 80-yard touchdown reception early in the first quarter from Cunningham to tie the score, but the Cardinals never led and trailed by 21 points at halftime.

Series History- Miami leads 10-3-1

Pittsburgh

Nov. 21, 2015 

Pitt 45 – Louisville 34 

Pitt scored 35 points in the second quarter as Nathan Peterman had four touchdowns throws to build a 42-17 lead. After replacing Kyle Bolin, Lamar Jackson led a comeback that pulled within a possession early in the fourth quarter, but Louisville’s four-game winning streak ended on the road.

Series History- Pitt leads 9-8

Georgia Tech

Oct. 5, 2018 

Georgia Tech 66 – Louisville 31 

Georgia Tech rushed for 542 yards, scoring the game’s first three touchdowns. At the time, it was the most points allowed by a Bobby Petrino coached Louisville team ever. Georgia Tech scored eight touchdowns on its first nine drives.

Series History- Georgia Tech leads 1-0

Notre Dame

Sept. 3, 2019 

Notre Dame 35 – Louisville 17 

The Cardinals played a competitive first half in the first game of the Scott Satterfield era before the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish took control. Louisville fumbled five times in the loss at Cardinal Stadium.

Series History- tied 1-1

Florida State

Sept. 21, 2019 

Florida State 35 – Louisville 24 

After falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter, Louisville rallied to briefly take a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter on a 74-yard touchdown reception by Dez Fitzpatrick from Cunningham. Florida State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the final eight minutes in Tallahassee.

Series History- Florida State leads 17-4

Virginia Tech

Jan. 2, 2006 

Virginia Tech 35 – Louisville 24 

The teams both ranked in the top-15 met in the Gator Bowl. Marcus Vick threw for two touchdowns and Virginia Tech scored on three straight possessions in the second half after trailing 17-10. Hunter Cantwell played in place of Louisville injured starting quarterback Brian Brohm.

Series History- Virginia Tech leads 5-2

Virginia

Oct. 26, 2019 

Louisville 28 – Virginia 21 

Trialing by a touchdown at halftime, Louisville scored three touchdowns in the second half to take a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter in a rainy day at Cardinal Stadium. Javian Hawkins rushed for 136 yards and the Louisville defense stopped a potential game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter.

Series History- Louisville leads 5-3

Syracuse

Nov. 23, 2019 

Louisville 56 – Syracuse 34 

Cunningham tossed a career-high six touchdowns in Louisville seventh win of the season and finale at Cardinal Stadium in 2019. Louisville scored three touchdowns in the first and third quarters. Hawkins rushed for 233 yards to surpass a school-record for rushing yards by a freshman in a single-season.

Series History- Louisville leads 11-7

Boston College

Oct. 5, 2019 

Louisville 41 – Boston College 39 

Blanton Creque kicked a 41-yard field goal with just over a minute left to lift Louisville to its first conference victory since 2017. The Cardinals led by two touchdowns in the second quarter and by 11 points early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold off comeback attempts by Boston College. Hawkins rushed for 172 yards while Evan Conley threw for 140 yards and a score.

Series History- Louisville leads 7-5

Wake Forest

Oct. 12, 2019 

Louisville 62 – Wake Forest 59 

Teams combined for over 1,000 yards of total offense in Louisville’s first road victory over a ranked team since 2011. Louisville led by 21 points with less than seven minutes left, but a Wake Forest mounted a comeback. Conley rushed for a 41-yard score with 2:15 left to help seal the Louisville win.

Series History- Louisville leads 5-2

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers release former Louisville offensive standout Reggie Bonnafon

The Carolina Panthers have released running back & former Louisville football star Reggie Bonnafon.

MatthewMcGavic

Tight Ends Hold Several Expectations in Louisville's Offense

They might not be the flashiest position group on the field, but Louisville's tight ends are the unsung heroes of the Cardinals' offense considering their responsibilities in the system they operate.

MatthewMcGavic

Report: Jets release former Louisville LB James Burgess

The New York Jets have released former Louisville linebacker James Burgess, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

MatthewMcGavic

Montrezl Harrell wins NBA's 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year Award

Former Louisville men's basketball center/forward Montrezl Harrell has won the NBA's 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year award.

MatthewMcGavic

Justin Marshall Striving for Breakout 2020 Season

Louisville wide receiver Justin Marshall has spent the last twelve months gaining valuable in-game experience and taking mental notes from his peers. Now he believes he's primed for a breakout redshirt junior year.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Announces Changes to 2020 Football Safety Plan

The University of Louisville has officially reduced the capacity of home football games at Cardinal Stadium to 20%, and have made some changes to their already existing safety plan for the 2020 season.

MatthewMcGavic

UofL Picked to Finish Fourth in ACC, Atwell & Hawkins named to Preseason All-ACC Team

Louisville Football has been picked fourth in the ACC's Preseason Poll, and a pair of Cardinals have landed on the Preseason All-ACC team as well.

MatthewMcGavic

Javian Hawkins Resting Up After Vigorous Offseason Workouts

Running back Javian Hawkins hasn't seen many reps during Louisville's preseason scrimmages, but he has capitalized on every opportunity to get better that he can - including sand dune workouts over the summer in the hot Florida sun.

MatthewMcGavic

Competition is "very, very high" for Louisville's Third Starting Wide Receiver

While Justin Marshall is the presumptive favorite to land the majority of the reps at Louisville's third starting wide receiver position, plenty of others have put their talents on display through the preseason and given themselves a chance.

MatthewMcGavic

Cardinals develop "Louisville Football Action Plan" for positive change in the community

The Louisville football program has been brainstorming ideas all summer on how to address issues of social & racial injustice, and it seems like they finally have a plan in place.

MatthewMcGavic