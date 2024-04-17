Louisville OL Lance Robinson Denies Report He's Transferring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another one of the Louisville football program's reported spring transfer portal entries is in fact staying with in town.
Lance Robinson, one of three Cardinals lineman that was reported to be entering the portal during the spring transfer window, took to social media on Wednesday to deny the report and that he was locked in with Louisville.
"Let’s go," Robinson said on Twitter/X, replying to a post from fellow UofL lineman Michael Gonzalez, who had been rumored to be going portaling.
On Sunday, two days before the start of the 15-day spring transfer portal window, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Robinson, Trevonte Sylvester and Reuben Unije would all enter the portal. Sylvester would later come out to refute the report, while247Sports'Brandon Marcello confirmed Nakos' report that Unije would be.
Robinson joined Louisville last offseason after spending the 2022 season with Houston. This past season, due to NCAA transfer rules at the time, he could not see the field until the Holiday Bowl against USC, playing 42 snaps at right guard. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound lineman had been taking starting reps at right guard during the course of spring ball.
In all 13 games and 11 starts during the 2022 season with the Cougars, Robinson allowed only four sacks and one quarterback hit over 483 pass block snaps played. All 730 of his snaps last season came exclusively at right tackle, and he was tabbed as a Third-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection by Pro Football Focus.
The Camilla, Ga. native spent his first two years in college with Middle Tennessee. He saw just three games of action during his true freshman campaign, then took a massive step forward in 2021. He was the Blue Raiders' highest-graded offensive lineman that season by Pro Football Focus, not allowing a single sack in 470 pass block snaps. He played 846 snaps overall that season, with 709 of them coming at right tackle.
While Louisville has seen 19 players transfer out (not including the two transfer additions that re-entered the portal), they have done a good job at countering their losses. So far, they have landed 24 commitments via the portal up to this point, sporting On3's No. 1 portal class in college football.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Lance Robinson via University of Louisville Athletics)
