Louisville OLB Rodjay Burns Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

(Photo of Rodjay Burns: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville football redshirt senior Rodjay Burns has decided to forgo his remaining college eligibility and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, announcing the news on social media.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the best fans in the country," Burns said in a statement. "I would like to thank Coach Satterfield, Coach Dennison, Coach B Brown, the strength staff, and my teammates for always supporting me and pushing me to my full potential! I would also like like to extend a heartfelt thank you to my friends and family for supporting my decision and supporting my dream to play at the next level as a professional athlete.

Burns is the third Cardinal to declare for the NFL Draft, following the footsteps of running back Javian Hawkins & wide receiver Tutu Atwell. He had the opportunity to return to Louisville thanks to the NCAA granting all fall-sport athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, but decided to move onto the professional ranks.

The Louisville native made a habit of living in the opponent's backfield during the 2020 season. He finished with 58 tackles (37 solo) and 8.0 tackles for loss, both of which ranked second on the team, as well as 2.0 sacks which was good for fourth.

The former Trinity HS standout spent his first year at Ohio State, before transferring to Louisville and sitting out during the 2017 season. He made the transition from defensive back to linebacker during Scott Satterfield first year as the head coach.

In 32 starts and 35 appearances as a Cardinal, he finishes his Louisville career with: 180 tackles (113 solo), 20.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

