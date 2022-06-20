Skip to main content

‘23 Top-Ranked RB Rueben Owens II Commits to Louisville

The running back from the Lone Star State is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program’s already highly-ranked 2023 recruiting class has added yet another elite piece to the puzzle.

El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II, who is the No. 1 running back in the nation according to multiple recruiting services, announced Monday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. Holding 43 total Division I offers, he chose Louisville primarily over Texas, Texas A&M and TCU.

“I have always been a trailblazer, and aimed to create my own legacy on the road less traveled in hopes of inspiring others to believe in themselves,” Owens said on Twitter. “It was the driving force in me making this life changing decision on where to spend the next 3-4 years of my life. Last but not least, I want to thank all of my fans, I appreciate you and look forward to traveling on this journey with you for years to come.”

This story will be updated.

(Photo of Rueben Owens II: Ernesto Pacheco - Victoria Advocate)

