'23 Top-Ranked RB Rueben Owens II Decommits from Louisville

This story will be updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The crown jewel of the Louisville football program's highly-ranked 2023 recruiting class is no longer in the fold.

El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II, who is the No. 1 running back in the nation according to multiple recruiting services, announced Wednesday hat he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment.

(Photo of Rueben Owens II: Ernesto Pacheco - Victoria Advocate)

