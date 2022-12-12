Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DL Commit Saadiq Clements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their second in-state 2023 prospect since hiring Jeff Brohm, as Saadiq Clements has flipped his verbal pledge from Purdue to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:

Prospect: Saadiq Clements

Position: Defensive End

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds

School: Henderson (Ky.) County

Top Offers: Purdue, Kentucky, Florida State, Michigan, Indiana, Middle Tennessee State

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8761 (663rd)

Saadiq Clements' Senior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)

Frame: Some recruiting services and pictures suggest that Clements could weigh as much as 280 pounds. Regardless, he has a very wide upper frame with a well built core, broad shoulders and toned upper arms. Could add/shift some weight to his lower body/calves, but not much.

Athleticism: For a big guy, Clements has a surprising amount of mobility. His initial step off the line of scrimmage might not be that fast, but he does a good job altering his pursuit angle when he has to, and has solid open field speed for his body type. Of course, his overall physicality and strength appears to be well above average on tape.

Instincts: Clements' best work comes in between the tackles. He can use his size and strength to easily dictate leverage against a blocker, and shed right off of them into the backfield. That being said, he also has an underrated set of pass rush moves thanks to he utilizes arms to make quick and timely strikes. Couple that with some solid bend, and he's a surprisingly versatile pass rusher.

Polish: Clements is pretty position versatile. He's lined up in a three-point stance as both a defensive tackle and defensive end in a 4-3 scheme, but also as a 3-4 pass rushing outside linebacker. He hits with incredible force when tackling, but also does a good job of wrapping up and refusing to let go. Even with how tall he is, he does a good job at getting low against blockers.

Bottom Line: Clements might end up being one of the most underrated pickups for Louisville in this cycle. He can adequately play on several different fronts, and already has a good base to work with for the coaching staff. He could be a meaningful contributor by his sophomore year.

(Photo of Saadiq Clements: Denny Simmons - The Gleaner)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter