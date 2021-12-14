Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OL Commit Sam Secrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their 11th commit in the Class of 2022, as Sam Secrest has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Kurisky:

Prospect: Sam Secrest

Position: Offensive Lineman/Center

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 295 pounds

School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Roncalli

Sam Secrest's Senior Year Highlights: (HERE)

Frame: Good base frame to build around with a well-built core, although will need to add some weight and strength in his arms and legs. Considering he gained 35 pounds from his junior year to senior year, this doesn't seem it will be a problem.

Athleticism: Secrest doesn't blow you away with his athletic ability or physicality, but it's pretty good for someone only in their second year playing football. Best trait is his lateral agility, as he comes off the ball well, and does a good job moving and positioning his body side-to-side to either find or attack his blocker.

Instincts: Despite not being uber-physical, that doesn't stop Secrest from playing with a relentless mindset. Once he locks onto his man, he doesn't stop until the play ends in a pancake, and even then will still occasionally remain engaged in the block until the play is over. Does well moving from block to block.

Polish: Plays mainly at center, as has a consistant snap. Occasionally plays out at tackle. Extension and leverage are solid. One caveat is that most of his film comes against undersized competition, although he has held his own in the few reps I saw against defenders closer to his size.

Bottom Line: Him only having played football for two years could be the reason he has flown under the radar. There is potential with Secrest that Louisville OL coach Jack Bicknell clearly saw. I wouldn't count on him being a guy who makes an impact in his first years, but he could develop into a serious rotation player by his junior or even sophomore year.

(Photo of Sam Secrest via Hudl)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter