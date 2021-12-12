Skip to main content
    Class of 2022 OL Sam Secrest Commits to Louisville

    The center from Indianapolis is the eleventh commitment for the Cardinals in the 2022 recruiting class.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even with the early signing period just a few days away, the Louisville football program is still welcoming new players into the fold.

    Sam Secrest, a class of 2022 center for Roncalli HS out of Indianapolis, Ind., announced Sunday that he had given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

    A one-time Central Michigan commit, Secrest didn't waste any time committing to Louisville, as he was extended a scholarship offer on the same day he decided to become a Cardinal. Secrest also had offers from Akron, Ball State, Penn and others.

    “I really like the culture that Coach Satterfield has brought to the program,” Secrest told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. “I love the facilities and also the experience that Coach Bicknell has, and his ability to develop me. It is also very close to home, which is great for me and my family.”

    The 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive lineman ranks as the No. 27 prospect in the state of Indiana, the No. 112 interior offensive lineman in the class, and the No. 1,770 recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

    Secrest is now the eleventh commitment for Louisville in the 2022 class, and the third on the offensive line. The early signing period for the cycle will start on Dec. 15 and last for three total days.

    (Photo of Sam Secrest via Hudl)

