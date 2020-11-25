Scott Satterfield Denies Report Linking Him to Vacant South Carolina Coaching Job

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hours after a report surfaced that linked his name to the vacant head coaching position at South Carolina, Scott Satterfield has released a statement denying his interest and reiterating his commitment as Louisville's head football coach.

"While I am flattered my name was associated with another job I haven't pursued or sought out any offers", he said. "I am the head coach at the University of Louisville. We are building a strong foundation and culture. I love our players and the dedication they have shown to me and my staff. It’s important that we continue the development of this program. We have an outstanding recruiting class coming in December and I’m excited for the future of this program. L's Up!!"

Late Tuesday afternoon, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reported that the second year head coach of the Cardinals was scheduled to have an in-person interview for the Gamecocks' head coaching position, but it would not take place before Thursday.

As the report made its way around the sporting world Tuesday evening, those around the program began denying its validity. Sources told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde that Satterfield was "not interested and happy at Louisville", and athletic director Vince Tyra told WDRB's Rick Bozich that not only is Satterfield "committed to being the Louisville football coach", but that the report was "not true".

Satterfield was hired as the head coach of the Cardinals in December 2018, after going 51-24 and winning three consecutive Sun Belt titles at his alma mater of Appalachian State. The Hillsborough, N.C. native guided Louisville to an 8-5 campaign including a Music City Bowl win in his first year at the helm, and was named the 2019 ACC Coach of the Year.

Louisville currently sports a 3-6 record with two games left in Satterfield's second year, with the Cardinals set to take on Boston College at Chestnut Hill, Mass. this week. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Nov. 28 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

