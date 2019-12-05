Satterfield named ACC Coach of the Year

Scott Satterfield was named the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Coach of the Year, the league announced Dec. 5.

The first-year Louisville head coach is the first coach in program history to earn ACC Coach of the Year honors as the Cardinals finished the regular season 7-5. Satterfield received 23 votes, ahead of Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall (17 votes) and Clemson's Dabo Swinney (15 votes).

"I'm certainly thankful and honored to be recognized as the coach of the year in the ACC, especially in the conference I grew up watching as a kid," Satterfield said. "I'm proud of my coaching staff who worked so hard to change the culture of this program and put our players in a position to succeed."

Louisville finished second in the Atlantic Division with a 5-3 conference record after going 2-10 and winless in the ACC last season. The Cardinals were just the second team in league history to go 0-8 in conference play and improve to 5-3 the following season.

The five-game improvement from a year ago was the best among Power 5 programs this season.

"I'm grateful to be able to coach a great group of players who worked so hard since we arrived here last year and bought into what we are trying to do here at the University of Louisville," Satterfield said. "I'm so excited to lead this program into the postseason in a few weeks."

Louisville was picked to finish seventh in the Atlantic Division in a preseason media poll, but snapped a nine-game conference losing streak Oct. 5 against Boston College. The Cardinals defeated 19th-ranked Wake Forest in Winston Salem Oct. 12, Louisville's first road win over a ranked opponent since 2011.

Louisville averaged 442.1 yards of offense per game, ranking 38th nationally while scoring 32.7 points per game.

Satterfield earned Sun Belt Coach of the Year honors at Appalachian State last season. He is just the sixth coach in NCAA history to be honored at one school the previous year and win the award at a different school the following year.