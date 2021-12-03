Report: Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Will Return for 2022 Season

The head football coach of the Cardinals will be back for a fourth season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Amid rampant speculation that he might be let go, Scott Satterfield will indeed remain as the head coach of the Louisville football program, according to a report from WDRB's Eric Crawford.

Satterfield and athletic director Vince Tyra held their end of regular season meeting on Friday, and both parties left the meeting "encouraged about the program and their plans for its future", according to Crawford.

"We had a great meeting today," Tyra told Crawford. "Scott had a very detailed game plan, a very compelling game plan, ready for the meeting. It continues the development that he's tried to do in the first three years. I think everyone feels we're getting further away from where we were three years ago and continue to put ourselves in a good spot."

Although Tyra feels good about the direction of the program and where they have come since the end of the Bobby Petrino era, he seemed to be critical of where current recruiting efforts stand, and also alluded that coaching staff changes may be on the horizon - all of which will have Tyra's full support.

"I think we can see where the recruiting class is," Tyra said. "And I think we're supportive of other moves that he'll talk soon to further enhance those efforts, and we're ready to invest in those efforts."

It hasn't taken long for potential names to pop up as it pertains to the search for new assistants. According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, former Miami Dolphins head coach and current Florida State senior defensive analyst Randy Shannon could be among the named targeted.

Currently in year three at the helm, Satterfield has the Cardinals sitting at 6-6 on the regular season and bowl eligible, but it has been a roller coaster ride all year.

They started the year by getting hammered against Ole Miss in Atlanta; lost games to Wake Forest, Virginia, NC State and Clemson thanks to blown fourth quarters; and ended the regular season by getting embarrassed by Kentucky for the third straight time.

This story will be updated.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter