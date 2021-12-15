Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Watch: Scott Satterfield Talks Signing Day, Bowl Game and Future of Program

    The head coach of the Cardinals gave his first press conference since their regular season finale.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wednesday was a big day for the Louisville football program. It marked the first day of the annual Early Signing Period, and the Cardinals were incredibly active when it came to securing National Letters of Intent from their commits.

    In all, Louisville signed 17 players to join the fold for next season - including four Division I transfers and three high school players who committed and signed to play for the Cardinals that day.

    "Today's a great day. We've got a great signing class that's coming in here," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "But for us, recruiting doesn't stop. It's going to continue on even after today. It'll continue throughout Christmas, and as we head into into January as well when you think about the (transfer) portal."

    Satterfield's signing day presser Wednesday was also the first time meeting with the media since Louisville's bowl draw was announced. The Cardinals will be facing Air Force in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 28

    It was also his first time giving public comments since Louisville's beatdown to Kentucky in late November, and his end-of-regular season meeting with now former UofL athletic director Vince Tyra. Satterfield took some time to touch upon where the program currently is, and his plans regarding it moving forward.

    "Very disappointing to finish 6-6, quite honestly," Satterfield said. "We got high expectations for this program. We want to compete for ACC Championships, and that's what we're headed next year." 

    Below is Satterfield's full presser regarding the early signing period, Louisville's bowl matchup with Air Force, the direction and future of the program, and more:

    (Photo of Scott Satterfield: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

