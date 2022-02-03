Satterfield Looking for 'Best Fit' for Louisville's Open Offensive Assistant Position

With wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer heading to Maryland, Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is not limiting himself when pursuing their next offensive assistant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has made some noteworthy additions to their staff this offseason.

When a hole opened up on the offensive staff following Stu Holt's move to Virginia Tech, head coach Scott Satterfield went out and hired Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor to be the Cardinals' offensive coordinator. Over on the other side of the ball, Louisville brought on Florida secondaries coach Wesley McGriff to be the co-defensive coordinator after the Cardinals parted ways with Cort Dennison.

Both Taylor and McGriff have extensive coaching experience at the college level and in the NFL, coupled with success in both areas. Add on bringing Georgia's Ben Sowders to be the next head strength and conditioning coach, and former Card Deion Branch to be the director of player development, there hasn't been a move made to the staff that hasn't been met with praise.

And Satterfield isn't done yet.

On Wednesday, Maryland announced that they had hired Louisville wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer to the respective position with the Terrapins, as well as taking on the role of passing game coordinator. Now, Satterfield has the task of bringing on one more offensive assistant to his staff.

Fortunately, he has some flexibility in what precisely he is looking for in his search. Taylor has not been officially been designated a room to coach, and despite being a running backs coach in his past two collegiate stops, he has experience coaching both wide receivers and tight ends.

So instead of looking strictly for a tight ends coach or a strictly a wide receivers coach, Satterfield is focused on finding the best possible coach at either position he can get.

"We certainly got some great candidates for that,"he said. "I think we do have some flexibility, in the fact that Lance can coach tight ends and/or wide receivers. I think our plan right now is, we're going to go out, we're going to interview several candidates, and then we're gonna see who's the best fit for that."

It's the same approach Satterfield took when he brought on Taylor in the first place. Although it was Holt - a tight ends coach - who departed the Cardinals, he brought in Taylor, whose most recent experience was with running backs and wide receivers. When Taylor was hired, Louisville still had Brewer, and the Cards still have running backs coach De'Rail Sims on staff. Quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell make up the rest of the offensive staff.

"With Lance, I was just looking for the best coach," Satterfield said. "We'll make it work wherever we need to make it work. It's awesome when a guy has versatility in the coaching circles, whether he can coach this position or that position."

On top of versatility in their ability to coach, Satterfield is also looking for a candidate who is a good cultural fit within the staff. Communication and cohesiveness, like with the actual players, will be crucial in the next offensive assistant - regardless of their coaching background or acumen.

"We got to sit in that room every day for hours upon hours, and you want to be sitting in there with like minded individuals," he said. "That are on the same page, that's pulling in the same direction. I think that's what we're looking for."

Whenever a hire is made, Satterfield still has to assign the role of special teams coordinator, a responsibility that Holt had. He is comfortable with giving the title to a single person, but also potentially making it a staff effort, it just depends on the next coach they bring in.

But no matter who will be the fifth and final offensive assistant, Satterfield feels good about the state of both the wide receiver and tight end positions. It hard not to, as Louisville returns guys like Marshon Ford, Braden Smith, Tyler Harrell, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, and some high quality prospects and transfers.

"I feel good about those rooms right there with the additions that we've made. There's some really good players."

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

