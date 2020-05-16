Where does Scott Satterfield's first season rank in Louisville history?
samdraut
In his first season as Louisville football’s head coach, Scott Satterfield went 8-5 capped by a victory in the Music City Bowl in December, becoming the school’s second first-year coach to win eight or more games. Satterfield was named ACC Coach of the Year after a six-game turnaround that was the best among Power 5 programs.
Satterfield is just the second ACC coach to take a winless team in the league and win five games the following year.
Where does Satterfield's first season rank among other first-year coaches in Louisville history?
Coach
Year
Record
Record in prior year
Win Difference
Lester Larson
1912
3-1
(First Year)
N/A
Will Duffy
1915
1-5-1
1-4
0
Bill Duncan
1922
2-2-1
No teams from 1917-20
N/A
Fred Enke
1923
5-3
2-7
+3
Tom King
1925
8-0
3-5-1
+5
Jack McGrath
1931
0-8
5-3
-5
C.V. Money
1932
0-9
0-8
0
Ben Cregor
1933
1-7
0-9
+1
Laurie Apitz
1936
4-4
1-6-1
+3
Frank Camp
1946
6-2
No teams from 1943-45
N/A
Lee Corso
1969
5-4-1
5-5
0
T.W. Alley
1973
5-6
9-1
-4
Vince Gibson
1975
2-9
4-7
-2
Bob Weber
1980
5-6
4-6-1
+1
Howard Schnellenberger
1985
2-9
2-9
0
Ron Cooper
1995
7-4
6-5
+1
John L. Smith
1998
7-5
1-10
+6
Bobby Petrino
2003
9-4
7-6
+2
Steve Kragthorpe
2007
6-6
12-1
-6
Charlie Strong
2010
7-6
4-8
+3
Bobby Petrino
2014
9-4
12-1
-3
Scott Satterfield
2019
8-5
2-10
+6
Tom King went 8-0 in his first season as the program’s head coach in 1925, a five-win improvement from the year prior.
In 1998, John L. Smith took a 1-10 team from the season prior and went 7-5.
Satterfield and Smith share the program record for biggest turnaround in a first season as a head coach.
In Satterfield’s first season at Louisville, the Cardinals ended a nine-game conference losing streak and won on the road versus a ranked opponent for the first time since 2011 with a victory over Wake Forest.
Louisville ranked in the top-25 nationally in total offense and rushing offense in 2019. Running back Javian Hawkins and wide receiver Tutu Atwell became the third duo in program history to record 1,000-yard rushing and receiving seasons in the same year.