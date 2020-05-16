Louisville Report
Where does Scott Satterfield's first season rank in Louisville history?

samdraut

In his first season as Louisville football’s head coach, Scott Satterfield went 8-5 capped by a victory in the Music City Bowl in December, becoming the school’s second first-year coach to win eight or more games. Satterfield was named ACC Coach of the Year after a six-game turnaround that was the best among Power 5 programs.

Satterfield is just the second ACC coach to take a winless team in the league and win five games the following year.

Where does Satterfield's first season rank among other first-year coaches in Louisville history?

Coach
Year
Record
Record in prior year
Win Difference

Lester Larson

1912

3-1

(First Year)

N/A

Will Duffy

1915

1-5-1

1-4

0

Bill Duncan

1922

2-2-1

No teams from 1917-20

N/A

Fred Enke

1923

5-3

2-7

+3

Tom King

1925

8-0

3-5-1

+5

Jack McGrath

1931

0-8

5-3

-5

C.V. Money

1932

0-9

0-8

0

Ben Cregor

1933

1-7

0-9

+1

Laurie Apitz

1936

4-4

1-6-1

+3

Frank Camp

1946

6-2

No teams from 1943-45

N/A

Lee Corso

1969

5-4-1

5-5

0

T.W. Alley

1973

5-6

9-1

-4

Vince Gibson

1975

2-9

4-7

-2

Bob Weber

1980

5-6

4-6-1

+1

Howard Schnellenberger

1985

2-9

2-9

0

Ron Cooper

1995

7-4

6-5

+1

John L. Smith

1998

7-5

1-10

+6

Bobby Petrino

2003

9-4

7-6

+2

Steve Kragthorpe

2007

6-6

12-1

-6

Charlie Strong

2010

7-6

4-8

+3

Bobby Petrino

2014

9-4

12-1

-3

Scott Satterfield

2019

8-5

2-10

+6

Tom King went 8-0 in his first season as the program’s head coach in 1925, a five-win improvement from the year prior.

In 1998, John L. Smith took a 1-10 team from the season prior and went 7-5.

Satterfield and Smith share the program record for biggest turnaround in a first season as a head coach.

In Satterfield’s first season at Louisville, the Cardinals ended a nine-game conference losing streak and won on the road versus a ranked opponent for the first time since 2011 with a victory over Wake Forest.

Louisville ranked in the top-25 nationally in total offense and rushing offense in 2019. Running back Javian Hawkins and wide receiver Tutu Atwell became the third duo in program history to record 1,000-yard rushing and receiving seasons in the same year.

Comments

Football

