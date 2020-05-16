Where does Scott Satterfield's first season rank in Louisville history?

In his first season as Louisville football’s head coach, Scott Satterfield went 8-5 capped by a victory in the Music City Bowl in December, becoming the school’s second first-year coach to win eight or more games. Satterfield was named ACC Coach of the Year after a six-game turnaround that was the best among Power 5 programs.

Satterfield is just the second ACC coach to take a winless team in the league and win five games the following year.

Where does Satterfield's first season rank among other first-year coaches in Louisville history?

Coach Year Record Record in prior year Win Difference Lester Larson 1912 3-1 (First Year) N/A Will Duffy 1915 1-5-1 1-4 0 Bill Duncan 1922 2-2-1 No teams from 1917-20 N/A Fred Enke 1923 5-3 2-7 +3 Tom King 1925 8-0 3-5-1 +5 Jack McGrath 1931 0-8 5-3 -5 C.V. Money 1932 0-9 0-8 0 Ben Cregor 1933 1-7 0-9 +1 Laurie Apitz 1936 4-4 1-6-1 +3 Frank Camp 1946 6-2 No teams from 1943-45 N/A Lee Corso 1969 5-4-1 5-5 0 T.W. Alley 1973 5-6 9-1 -4 Vince Gibson 1975 2-9 4-7 -2 Bob Weber 1980 5-6 4-6-1 +1 Howard Schnellenberger 1985 2-9 2-9 0 Ron Cooper 1995 7-4 6-5 +1 John L. Smith 1998 7-5 1-10 +6 Bobby Petrino 2003 9-4 7-6 +2 Steve Kragthorpe 2007 6-6 12-1 -6 Charlie Strong 2010 7-6 4-8 +3 Bobby Petrino 2014 9-4 12-1 -3 Scott Satterfield 2019 8-5 2-10 +6

Tom King went 8-0 in his first season as the program’s head coach in 1925, a five-win improvement from the year prior.

In 1998, John L. Smith took a 1-10 team from the season prior and went 7-5.

Satterfield and Smith share the program record for biggest turnaround in a first season as a head coach.

In Satterfield’s first season at Louisville, the Cardinals ended a nine-game conference losing streak and won on the road versus a ranked opponent for the first time since 2011 with a victory over Wake Forest.

Louisville ranked in the top-25 nationally in total offense and rushing offense in 2019. Running back Javian Hawkins and wide receiver Tutu Atwell became the third duo in program history to record 1,000-yard rushing and receiving seasons in the same year.