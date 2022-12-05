Report: Cincinnati to Hire Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In a stunning turn of events, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving for the vacant head coaching position at Cincinnati, according to reports from The Athletic’s Justin Williams and ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

This story will be updated.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

