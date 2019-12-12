Louisville Maven
Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield called "Mr. Consistent"

samdraut

Micale Cunningham calls Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield “Mr. Consistent.”

The redshirt sophomore quarterback said the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Coach of the Year hasn’t changed any as Louisville prepares for the Music City Bowl against Mississippi State.

The Cardinals returned to practice Wednesday, Dec. 11 after a week off following the end of the regular season. Cunningham said Satterfield is even-keeled as always as Louisville returns to its practice routine.

“I’m a laid-back guy, it’s just crazy to see a head coach so chill,” Cunningham said. “It’s good for us players to see our coach so chill, we feed off him, he is our leader.”

Satterfield and his coaching staff have created a new culture around the program after a 2-10 season last year. With his stable presence, Satterfield helped lead Louisville to a 7-5 record and second place in the Atlantic Division in the ACC.

“We look up to him,” Cunningham said. “Nothing ever bothers him.”

Louisville had quite a turnaround in Satterfield’s first season directing the program. After going winless in conference play in 2018, the Cardinals won five games in the ACC, just the second team in league history to go 5-3 following an 0-8 season the year prior.

Satterfield was named the ACC Coach of the Year last week.

“He put in the work,” Cunningham said. “His resume is outstanding. What a better coach to give it to with the year he has had.”

Louisville finishes its season Dec. 30 in Nashville against Mississippi State. 

