Scott Satterfield Pleased With Louisville's First Scrimmage of Fall Camp

(Photo of Louisville Players: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Capping off their first week of fall camp, the Louisville football program took things up a notch. Instead of gathering on the practice fields outside of the Trager Center, the coaches decided to jump a day in the practice rotation on Saturday.

They transitioned over to Cardinal Stadium, where they held their first scrimmage of fall camp. While it was closed to eyes outside of the program, head coach Scott Satterfield was pleased with what he saw.

"I thought it was good. I thought it was overall a good energy thing," head coach Scott Satterfield said during Louisville's annual Media Day. "I think it did come at a time where guys ready to tackle, because it's the first day that we went full gear, and a lot of tackling."

It was one of the longer practice periods of fall camp up to that point, as Satterfield ran "close to 135-140 plays" during the scrimmage. Of course, offensive vs. defense was the main focus, but the coaching staff squeezed several aspects of the special teams as well, such field goals, PAT, punt and kickoff team.

The third year head coach noted that the defense was ahead of the offense, but that it didn't come as a surprise given that it is early in camp. Satterfield was particularly impressed with how the first string group performed, mentioning YaYa Diaby, CJ Avery and Monty Montgomery as standouts.

"I think that first unit, man, was a pretty good defensive unit," he said.

However, that's not to say the offense didn't look good. In fact, there was only one turnover on the day out of the nearly 140 plays ran. Satterfield was exceptionally complementary on the way that quarterback Malik Cunningham ran the offense.

"He took care of the ball, made good decisions, ran out when he needed to run it," Satterfield said. "He did some good stuff with that as well."

Not only did the major contributors get playing time, but the program got as many players involved as they could. Satterfield says ones, twos and threes all got reps, and that even walk-on got around 18-20 reps.

Satterfield called the scrimmage a great opportunity to go back in the film room, critique what he saw, and get back on the practice fields to correct it.

"What's fun is just being out there on the field, and watching the guys do it. We're talking about being 1% better every day, and not making the same mistake twice in back to back days," he said.

Louisville will begin to game plan for their season opener against Ole Miss around 10-12 days out from game day. Kickoff against the Rebels in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter