SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Satterfield not putting stock into last year's Miami matchup

MatthewMcGavic

In his first year at the helm of the Louisville football program, Scott Satterfield helped anchor a remarkable turnaround. Inheriting a team that had just finished a 2-10 campaign, he guided them to an 8-5 record in 2019 including a Music City Bowl win over Mississippi State.

It was, however, not without a couple hiccups along the way.

Their game against Miami is one such example. The Hurricanes handed the Cardinals a 52-27 shellacking down at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, with then-quarterback Jarren Williams throwing for six touchdowns in the rout.

"It was just one of those games that we didn’t play well, particularly defensively," Satterfield said Monday in his weekly press conference. "They were able to do whatever they wanted against us last year."

Fast forward ten months, and the No. 17 Canes & No. 18 Cards are set for a rematch as both teams open up ACC play after winning their season openers. This time around Satterfield is expecting a much different Miami team, and for good reason.

Williams transferred out of the program, with former Houston signal caller D'Eriq King taking the reigns under center. Coupled with new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, and Miami will look like a completely new team compared to last season. For this reason, Satterfield doesn't use last season's matchup as a reference point as to how this year's contest will pan out.

"They are a completely different offensive football team this year, so I don't put in a lot of stock in last year," he said "We're a different team this year, they're a different team. It's a new year and we have to do a great job this week in our preparation and preparing for what they are going to give us."

If there's anything that Satterfield wants to take away from last season's matchup, it was the pregame emotions. He believes that his team may have been a bit too hyped ahead of kickoff, causing them not to play up to their standards.

"You don't utilize your assignments are everything you did that week (in practice)," he said. "I would hope we could take that part of it, and apply it to this year. It's all about our preparation."

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Hilltoppers @ Cardinals | Game 1

Follow for live updates and analysis from the season-opener vs. Western Kentucky.

MatthewMcGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Scott Satterfield unfazed by national attention on Louisville

Cardinals are ranked for first time since 2007; ESPN's College GameDay in town for upcoming matchup with Miami

MatthewMcGavic

Scott Satterfield "has faith" in punter Logan Lupo

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield isn't ready to make a change at punter just yet after special teams miscues vs. WKU

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville WR Braden Smith named ACC Receiver of the Week

The sophomore logged over 100 receiving yards in his debut as a Cardinal

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville HC Scott Satterfield previews Miami

The Hurricanes visit the Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 19 for both teams' first conference game of the season

MatthewMcGavic

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 1

Here's how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

MatthewMcGavic

Braden Smith shines in Louisville debut

The sophomore wide receiver & JUCO transfer finished with over 100 yards receiving in his first game as a Cardinal.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville vaults into USA TODAY Coaches Poll & AP Top 25

The Cardinals are ranked for the first time since the 2017 season.

MatthewMcGavic

Micale Cunningham has career night vs. Hilltoppers

The redshirt junior quarterback set a career-high in pass yardage in Louisville's win over Western Kentucky

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Defense Takes Step Forward in Win vs. WKU

The Cardinals defense tallied 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and a fumble against the Hilltoppers.

MatthewMcGavic