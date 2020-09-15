Satterfield not putting stock into last year's Miami matchup

In his first year at the helm of the Louisville football program, Scott Satterfield helped anchor a remarkable turnaround. Inheriting a team that had just finished a 2-10 campaign, he guided them to an 8-5 record in 2019 including a Music City Bowl win over Mississippi State.

It was, however, not without a couple hiccups along the way.

Their game against Miami is one such example. The Hurricanes handed the Cardinals a 52-27 shellacking down at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, with then-quarterback Jarren Williams throwing for six touchdowns in the rout.

"It was just one of those games that we didn’t play well, particularly defensively," Satterfield said Monday in his weekly press conference. "They were able to do whatever they wanted against us last year."

Fast forward ten months, and the No. 17 Canes & No. 18 Cards are set for a rematch as both teams open up ACC play after winning their season openers. This time around Satterfield is expecting a much different Miami team, and for good reason.

Williams transferred out of the program, with former Houston signal caller D'Eriq King taking the reigns under center. Coupled with new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, and Miami will look like a completely new team compared to last season. For this reason, Satterfield doesn't use last season's matchup as a reference point as to how this year's contest will pan out.

"They are a completely different offensive football team this year, so I don't put in a lot of stock in last year," he said "We're a different team this year, they're a different team. It's a new year and we have to do a great job this week in our preparation and preparing for what they are going to give us."

If there's anything that Satterfield wants to take away from last season's matchup, it was the pregame emotions. He believes that his team may have been a bit too hyped ahead of kickoff, causing them not to play up to their standards.

"You don't utilize your assignments are everything you did that week (in practice)," he said. "I would hope we could take that part of it, and apply it to this year. It's all about our preparation."

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

