Gallery/Video: Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Talk Spring Game

The Cardinals wrapped up spring ball with the first spring game of the Satterfield era.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The spring game made its triumphant return to the Louisville football program on Sunday.

The Cardinals gathered at Cardinal Stadium for the first spring game of the Scott Satterfield era, and put on display to the fans in attendance the progress that they have made over the course of spring ball.

"I think throughout the spring for us, it was a very positive spring," Satterfield said. "Probably the best spring that we've had since I've been here."

The format of the spring was different that it had been in years past. It comprised of 40 minutes of position drills, then 80 minutes of controlled scrimmage drives. Still, it gave fans plenty to take in, and provided an early glimpse of what to expect for the 2022 season.

Even with several players out due to injuries, there were still plenty of big time plays made. Running back Jalen Mitchell was arguably the star of the show on offense, totaling three touchdowns during the scrimmages, with inside linebacker Dorian Jones also showing out with one of the two pick-sixes on the day,

"I think, overall, we got a lot of good work in, and I'm really pleased with where we are," Satterfield said.

After the spring game, Satterfield, Mitchell and Jones took time to meet with the media. They discussed the overall progress of the team, Mitchell's performance, the wide receiver room, Malik Cunningham's progress as a pocket passer, Louisville's depth, recruiting, physicality in the trenches, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference, as well as a gallery from the spring game:

Head Coach Scott Satterfield

Running Back Jalen Mitchell

Middle Linebacker Dorian Jones

Gallery:

20 Gallery 20 Images

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

