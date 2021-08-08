Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield Talks Start of Fall Camp

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: John Sommers II, John Sommers II - Special to the Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One sign that the start of college football is just around the corner are fall camps. On Sunday, the Louisville football program conducted their first of their fall practice sessions, officially kicking off the start of fall camp for the Cardinals.

Following their first practice the preseason, head coach Scott Satterfield took time to meet with the media. He discussed the progression of Malik Cunningham, several position groups, newcomers, team health and more.

Below is the transcript from Satterfield's press conference:

(Opening Statement)

It was awesome to be able to see people at the practice there. It felt normal. It felt like before the pandemic, it really did out there on the field. Our guys have been putting a lot of great work in since we got back in January. Finally to be back here and practice, what a great feeling. I love the sport of football. Started when I was seven years old. To be able to come out here in the fall, and start camp, it's awesome. What a great group, and I'm really excited about this team, excited about our guys. They're fun to be around, they go hard, they care about each other, all those things translate into success. It's been it's been a good ride so far. After day one, excited about what we saw out there on the field. A lot of guys, to me, is one of the things that stood out. We've got 116 guys that participated today in camp. That's a lot of bodies, had a lot of newcomers, first time being out here in practice. A lot of new faces for us to learn and, but it was fun. We got a long ways to go, but after the first day, very encouraged at what we saw. We got a young football team this year. I looked at the roster, with some guys getting that year back, and so on and so forth, we have, I think, 80 freshmen, as you think about it. 116 players, and 80 freshmen - these are walk on's and scholarship. If you look at it that way. it's the most freshmen I've ever had on a team. But I do feel like we got a lot of experienced players though. There's a lot of guys that have played a lot of football, so that part is kind of a little bit different I think. But anyway, excited about the start, and ready to get this camp going.

(On what he saw from the secondary on the first day, and what he is expecting from the group)

Definitely new guys back there in the secondary. You feel pretty solid corner, but in the safety position, we got some new guys. Chandler Jones is going to be working both corner and safety, he's a guy that's played a lot of ball, and he can handle that. I think he gives us another dynamic of guy to be able to use in cover situations at safety. It's hard to tell after the first day, we'll get on the film and start looking. I know we're rotating a lot of guys at safety, you're gonna get a lot of looks and a lot of guys there, and they're young and new. Really, the most experienced guy will be (Kenderick) Duncan, but he's new to us. That'll be a position, as we look through camp, that'll be interesting to see how it unfolds.



(On the challenge of having so many newcomers)

Yeah, it is a challenge, really in for them and us. They're learning everything, this is all new to them. The terminologies look new, the schedule's new, it's the first time these guys have been in a big time program, and so that's all new. We're trying to learn them as well, we're trying to learn their skill sets. We've seen obviously seen their film, but to see them out here, how quickly are they able to grasp it? That's going to determine how many reps they're going to get. It's that way every year with the newcomers, but this year, we just have a lot more

(On newly added Syracuse transfer running back Jawhar Jordan)

The first impression was two years ago, when he took the ball 80 yards down the sideline and scored. He had a big game against us, and had a good game also in kickoff returns. Last year, started the first three games for Syracuse, and then he had an injury and missed the rest of the season. He's a guy that brings experience, he's played in the ACC, he's a fast player. We wanted to bring another speed guy in at running back. I really feel like we've got a lot of good depth there at running back. But the one of the things that kind of stuck in our mind, was last year how we ended the season. We're down numbers in running backs. We like to run the football, where we make sure we have to have some guys. We like the fact that he can bring some added dimension in the return game as well. He's a guy who hadn't been here, he just got here, so he's got to get himself in shape, and that's going to take time with him. But he brings some valuable experience, and he's a guy who's got three years left. That's another thing that we liked about him.



(On if the team mindset is different from this time last year)



I think so. I just think we're a tighter bunch. I just think the guys - so many things throughout this spring and summer that brought them together, is just accountability. I've mentioned this, that we love a player-led team, but the accountability that you have for each other is different, and that's a different feeling. We felt that when we first got back in January, so that's carried on throughout this whole semester. We got to continue that on throughout camp, and I think where that comes into play, is when you face adversity. I think you're able to get through it, because you guys care about each other, and you're going to help bring each other through that.



(On the addition of JUCO QB Brock Domann)

We needed another quarterback, we needed a little bit more depth there. We worked him out this summer, and at his workout, I think there was maybe three throws that were a little off, out of the whole 30-minute workout. So it was a really good workout, he's got the tools to throw the football. He's a little faster than I thought on film, so he can he can move pretty good. He just brings another depth guy for the quarterback room. I thought he did good today, you really couldn't tell that it was his first day. He's jumped right in there, he's running reps, he's throwing the ball nicely, had some good throws. At his junior college, his offense was similar to ours. His offensive coordinator, we had at Appalachian State, so he understood the terminology, and that actually helped him to come in here, and know what's going on a lot better. I think for the first day, it was good. It'd be interesting to see on the film, but I think he had a good day.



(On how much stronger and bulkier guys have gotten since the end of the 2020 season)

A lot of these guys, and our nutrition staff, did a great job throughout this whole spring and summer. Guys changed their bodies, and we're not just talking about guys that came in as true freshmen in January. Everybody's talking about Ashton (Gillotte), how he came in at 218 to 20 pounds, he's 264 now. We're talking guys like YaYa (Diaby), who's been in the program, and really-man he looks very impressive, and a lot of other guys as well are changing their body. (Trevion) Cooley is another freshman I think that's really kind of changed his body. He came in January, he's kind of gotten rid of that baby fat, he's got muscle, and he looked really good today. I think he'll have a good impact for this year as a true freshman as well. The strength staff, they do a phenomenal job. They hold those guys accountable, they work extremely hard in that weight room. But I really am really proud of the guys, and how they've rallied for each other. I think that's what I'm most proud of.

(On the wide receiver room)

We lost a lot of production last year, but it's time for some new guys to come in and make plays. I think about our first year when we got here, Tutu (Atwell) had 200 yards the year before, and he ends up breaking a school record the next year. (Javian) Hawkins, same way. Now, it's different year, new guys are going to step up. Tyler Harrell, we've talked a lot about him, but we haven't mentioned as much about the (Jordan) Watkins' or the Braden (Smith)'s, because we feel confident and good with those guys because of what they can do. They've made plays in games, and they've gotten better throughout this summer. Justin Marshall I thought had a great day today, he looked awesome out there. We've got some guys that are going to bring some different skill sets to the to the mix. Marshon Ford is another guy that's going to be able to play a little bit more outside, and as a tight end, so we're gonna make him more versatile within our offense. I'm excited about who's going to get these balls, those guys are too. We got some more balls to go around for these guys. That's gonna be exciting, and I think in the running back room also. We saw a little bit of glimpse last year what (Jalen) Mitchell did against Wake Forest, he had a great game, and he's had an awesome summer as well. He looks good. Matter of fact, we don't even need to put him in the weight room anymore, he's already big enough. He looks like what you want him to look like so. I think we got some good guys in that room. What's gonna be fun for me as a coach, is to see who rises up. Who's the guys who are gonna-we have to get the ball to you, and so that's going to be determined throughout these next 24 practices.



(On the running backs getting involved in the passing game)

What I like about it, a couple things. Number one, is that it keeps the chains moving. If you get the ball to the running backs, usually it's out on swing or a check down, they're able to get five or six yards, and those plays get to keep the chains moving. It also increases passing efficiency. Maybe the defense covers the guys down the field, check the ball down to the running backs. I thought we did a nice job with that and 7-on-7 today, just checking the ball down to the running backs, take what the defense gives us. When you're doing that, obviously you're not forcing the ball where it could be a turnover, but you're getting the ball in there, and the ball's continuing to move the sticks. We move the sticks, we're going to be able to score. I like what those guys can do with the ball in their hand, that's the other thing. You make one guy miss, you got a first down. I'm excited about that, the guys what they did in checking the ball down, and so we got to continue to be able to do that.

(On quarterback Malik Cunningham's first day of practice)

I thought that he looked like he just had a lot of confidence out there. He felt very comfortable in what he was trying to do distributing the football. I thought he made great decisions today, maybe one or two times where I thought on an RPO, he could have thrown the ball and he didn't, but on one of our early drills, he takes one about 60 yards for a touchdown, and he's like, 'man, I hadn't run that far in a long time'. He's certainly got that skill set to be able to score, so it was fun. It's fun to see him out there. I think he's running the show. That leadership part has really, really gained throughout the last six months.

(On running back Maurice Burkley getting back to the field)

I will tell you, it's amazing what he was able to do, to be able to come back. We've been seeing him run like this for the last three or four months. To have a hip surgery, and to be able to come back off of that, lot of credit to Matt Summers, and him, because he showed up every time the training room was open, to be able to get back, and he looked good, too. He was back, just like he was last year. He's another guy that's got some experience in the running back room, and he's another one with leadership. He was a walk over here, he's earned everything, and he's a vocal player. He really does a good job just voicing what needs to be voiced as far as leadership goes.

(On the challenges of having to replace four position coaches)

The guys came in, they do bring some new ideas, and some different things and thoughts that they've done in the past. These guys have been awesome. They've been a great addition to our staff. They they bring energy, they bring juice, I mean coach Bicknell, one of the older coaches that we have in here, brings head coaching experience, Super Bowl experience. But yet, he's very humble, and he wants to do what the program wants him to do. That's awesome to be around that, a lot of these guys bring so much energy out there. There's positives in that, and guys have picked up right where the other coaches kind of left off. It's been a good mix and a good chemistry, and I'm excited about the staff that we have.



(On the health of the team)

We're pretty healthy. (Josh) Minkins, he did some drills today, and I think hopefully as he gains a little bit more strength as we go-I mean he's cleared, but we got to get stronger. Daina Kinnaird is gonna be a little bit more down the road while off his injury, but we're in really good shape. Right now, as Matt Summers told them yesterday, this will be the best you'll feel all year: right before practice one. That's the way football is. But we're in good shape right now, and the guys, obviously today, wasn't too bad. We got new rules this year as far as camp. 25 practices, but eight of those practices are going to be just in helmets, so it's going to be different. You're not going to be hitting as much. It'll be interesting to see how the health after camp happens with these guys, and hopefully we're a little bit more healthier.



(On if he pays attention to preseason team rankings)

No, I don't pay attention to it. You're picked wherever you're picked, right? I've been on teams that's picked first, and been on teams picked last. Our first year, we were picked last. It really doesn't matter. The way you pick teams, is how they did the year before. If you won a bunch of games, you're gonna be picked high. If you didn't win very many games you gonna get picked low. It's just the way it works. You want to be there at the end. How much work we put into it today, tomorrow, so on and so forth, is all about the preparation. When we get to the game we play on that Monday night in Atlanta, we'll know how much preparation we put in, and how well we were prepared to go into that game. I don't worry about preseason stuff. We want to be there at the top at the end of the season.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter