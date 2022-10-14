Scoreboard Watching: Games to Track During Louisville's Bye Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After winning at Virginia with multiple key playmakers sidelined due to injuries, the Louisville football program has yet another opportunity to capitalize on momentum and string together some wins.

Unfortunately, they'll have to wait until next weekend to do so, as the Cardinals (3-3, 1-3 ACC) are heading into their lone bye week of the season. Louisville's next game will come Saturday, Oct. 22, when they host Pitt at Cardinal Stadium.

While the Cardinals are not in action this weekend, there are still plenty of games around college football involving future and past Louisville opponents - giving fans both a glimpse into the future of what to expect, and perhaps a team to pull for in hopes of boosting Louisville's strength of schedule.

Here are a few games Louisville fans should keep tabs on this weekend:

No. 15 NC State (5-1, 1-1 ACC) at No. 18 Syracuse (5-0, 2-0 ACC)

Channel: ACC Network at 3:30 p.m. EST

Future Date/Past Result: Louisville hosts NC State on Saturday, Nov. 19; Syracuse defeated Louisville 31-7 on Saturday, Sept. 3.

If in the preseason, you said that this game could potentially play a key role in the race for the Atlantic Division crown, you'd have been laughed at. But here we are. This game will answer two really big questions: is Syracuse actually good? And can NC State continue winning with Devin Leary sidelined?

As it pertains to Louisville, a Syracuse win will further make them feel better about the beatdown they took to the Orange to start the season. That, and could give you more confidence that you can maybe steal one against the Wolfpack when they host them.

No. 25 James Madison (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern (3-3, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Channel: ESPN+ at 4:00 p.m. EST

Future Date/Past Result: Louisville hosts James Madison on Saturday, Nov. 5.

What was viewed as a trap game in the preseason is now a matchup against a bonafide ranked team. Sure, James Madison's wins haven't been against anyone noteworthy, and they did have a scare against Appalachian State, but 5-0 is 5-0.

The Dukes have the No. 2 defense in the nation (Minnesota), and also have the No. 17 offense to boot. QB Todd Centeio is a dynamic play maker at 320.2 yards of offense per game and 17 total touchdowns, and the defense is top ten nationally in both sacks and tackles for loss. But again, Louisville will be far and away the best team they face up to this point.

Tulane (5-1, 2-0 American) at USF (1-5, 0-2 American)

Channel: ESPNU at 4:00 p.m. EST

Future Date/Past Result: Louisville defeated USF 41-3 on Saturday, Sept. 24.

I wont's spend too much time here. This is a game you should only turn to if the previous two games are on commercial breaks. USF did almost beat Cincinnati on the road last week, but the Bulls are still very much one of the worst teams in college football. Jeff Scott's seat only continues to get warmer.

No. 16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at No. 22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

Channel: SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. EST

Future Date/Past Result: Louisville travels to Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Kentucky needs this win badly. Their offensive line and running game, which many thought would be their offensive M.O. this year, has been abysmal all season long. That, and QB Will Levis having to miss last week's game vs South Carolina, played a large role in their two-game skid.

Their defense has been light years better than their offense, but it will get tested against Mike Leach and Mississippi State's air raid offense. Many in the preseason thought that Kentucky would be an automatic loss for Louisville. But if Kentucky continues to sputter, all bets are off.

No. 4 Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) at Florida State (4-2, 2-2 ACC)

Channel: ACC Network at 8:00 p.m. EST

Future Date/Past Result: Louisville travels to Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 12; Florida State defeated Louisville 35-31 on Friday, Sept. 16.

This matchup might not have the intrigue that it did a couple weeks ago before Florida State went on a two-game losing streak, but this should still be a good matchup. Doak Campbell Stadium will get up for a night game against a top-five opponent.

The Noles' offense hasn't been as crisp as they were to start the season, and having to go against Clemson's defense is going to be an uphill battle. Also, the Tigers' offense seems to have found their strides as well, but FSU's defense will be another stour test for them.

I still think Louisville losing to Clemson when they travel to Death Valley later this season, but a Tigers loss to the Noles might make them feel better about their own loss to FSU.

Other Matchups to Watch

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan - FOX at 12:00 p.m. EST

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee - CBS at 3:30 p.m. EST

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU - ABC at 3:30 p.m. EST

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah - FOX at 8:00 p.m. EST

(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

