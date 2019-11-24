Senior Day completed with conference victory

Louisville football celebrated the careers of 27 seniors before defeating Syracuse 56-27 in the final game this season at Cardinal Stadium Nov. 23. The Cardinals finished with over 600 yards of offense for their seventh win of the year and finish their conference schedule 5-3.

With the victory over Syracuse, Louisville guaranteed itself second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Atlantic Division.

“That was huge for our guys, we talked about sending these guys off as winners,” Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. “We were able to do that, not only tonight, but also guaranteeing a winning season overall.”

Louisville utilized its seniors throughout the game. Jordan Davis had a 28-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter on a play designed specifically for the tight end. Seth Dawkins had a 29-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.

Davis and Dawkins both started at tight end and receiver, respectively, while Tyler Haycrafted started at right tackle. Amonte Caban and G.G. Robinson started along Louisville’s defensive line and Boosie Whitlow started at linebacker. Khane Pass started at safety.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for these guys, especially for these seniors to stick with us this year,” Satterfield said. “It was tough on these guys. A lot of them haven’t played as much as they would like, but we were able to get a lot of those seniors in action tonight to make some plays. It was awesome to see.”

The Cardinals travel to Lexington to play Kentucky in the final game of the regular season Nov. 30.