Several Local Prospects to Visit Louisville Thursday

A handful of football prospects from around the city of Louisville are taking an unofficial visit to the Cardinals.

(Photo of Helmet via University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The mandatory recruiting dead period was lifted earlier this week, and several football prospects from around the city of Louisville are already taking full advantage of it.

Five local prospects announced that they would be taking an unofficial visit to the Cardinals on Thursday, June 3: Class of 2022 Male defensive lineman Selah Brown, ‘22 Ballard defensive lineman Jadairion Smith, ‘23 St. Xavier defensive lineman Micah Carter, ‘23 Male offensive lineman William ‘Woo’ Spencer and ‘23 Male defensive back Jeremiah Collins.

Brown is one of the top targets for in the Class of 2022, and for good reason. The 6-foot-3, 251-pound defensive end is ranked as the No. 329 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite, and tallied 38 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks during his junior campaign.

Smith is another defensive end that is high on the Cards’ radar. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect comes in as the No. 748 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite, but expect that ranking to climb. In just four games last season, he posted 20 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks.

Though early in the ‘23 cycle, Carter is already blossoming into one of the top defensive recruits in the state. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound end is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Kentucky, as well as No. 48 nationally according to 247Sports’ in-house rankings.

Spencer is a massive recruit, both literally and figuratively. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive guard comes in as the second-ranked prospect in Kentucky, and the No. 233 recruit in the nation. He is a two-way player at Male, also logging 14 tackles, 2.5 for loss and 2.0 sacks as a defensive tackle.

Collins is the third Male Bulldog to pay a visit to the Cardinals on Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 150-pound cornerback has yet to receive a ranking from any major recruiting services, but that is sure to change once he receives more exposure over the course of the offseason. He was named the defensive MVP of the Kentucky Future Stars and Bluegrass showcases earlier this year.

Louisville does not yet have a commitment in the Class of 2023, but has two in the ‘22 class in the form of quarterback Khalib Johnson and defensive end Popeye Williams.

