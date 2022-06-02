Louisville Makes Top Five for '23 CB Shawn Russ Jr.

The two-way player from the Sunshine State is a former Florida commit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Already off to a white-hot start in the Class of 2023, the Louisville football program is continuing to insert themselves into the mix for some of the top prospects in the cycle.

Shawn Russ Jr., a two-way player for Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar who plays mainly at cornerback, dropped his top five schools on Wednesday with the Cardinals making the cut. Michigan, Florida State, South Carolina and Kentucky round out his list, and he also holds offers from Arkansas, Miami, Michigan State, Tennessee and others.

Russ was formerly a longtime Florida commit, pulling the trigger early in his recruitment back in April of 2020 before backing off of his verbal pledge in February of 2021. Louisville inserted themselves into the mix last summer, offering him in mid-June.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back and wide receiver is not only one of the top players in the Sunshine State, but in the nation. He ranks as high as the No. 37 player in the state of Florida and the No. 215 player in the class, according to Rivals.

On the defensive side of the ball, Russ logged 32 tackles and snagged three interceptions as a junior, while also catching 20 receptions for 304 yards and three touchdowns on offense. He helped Dunbar go 9-1 with a Class 6A district title, and also plays basketball for the Tigers.

Louisville currently sports a ten-man 2023 recruiting class, which ranks as high as No. 7 in the nation and the best in the ACC.

(Photo of Shawn Russ Jr.: Andrea Melendez - The News-Press)

