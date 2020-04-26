Louisville Football signee Dexter Rentz Jr. killed

Dexter Rentz Jr, a senior at Ocoee High School who had signed to play for the University of Louisville, was killed Saturday night in a shooting in his home state of Florida.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz," head coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement. "He was a great young man who had a contagious personality, and was able to light up a room with his smile. He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time.”

In a report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, police responded to a report of a shooting around 11:19 p.m. on April 25. Four people had been shot, with Rentz the only victim succumbing to his wounds. Coaches from Oceoo High school and around the Orlando area where Rentz is from confirmed his passing via social media in the hours following.

A three-star prospect listed at five-foot-nine and 155 pounds, he was a standout on both sides of the ball for Oceoo.

Playing as both a cornerback and wide receiver for Oceoo, Rentz was recruited to play in the slot for the Cardinals.

He was one of five pass catchers to sign with Louisville in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Wide receiver coach Gunter Brewer called Rentz and the other four receiver signees "the freaks" because of their speed and talent.

Both Rentz and Lovie Jenkins, who were teammates at Oceoo High School, signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Louisville during the Early Signing Period last December. The duo was set to take an official visit to campus in mid-May and enroll the next month.

This story will be updated as details emerge.

