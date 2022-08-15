Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville LB Commit Stanquan Clark

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed yet another high-caliber prospect in the Class of 2023, as linebacker Stanquan Clark has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:

Prospect: Stanquan Clark

Position: Inside Linebacker

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Killian

Top Offers: Georgia, Miami, LSU, Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9009 (318th)

Stanquan Clark's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)

Frame: At 215 pounds, Clark carries it well and has plenty of room to add weight and strength thanks to his 6-foot-2 frame, especially in his upper body. He isn't lanky, per se, but is relatively lean due to his long wingspan and height.

Athleticism: Clark has pretty good burst and great downhill speed to go along with it, although he can move in the open field when he has to thanks to his background as a former safety. He demonstrates solid lateral movement when in pass coverage, and has above-average footwork for a linebacker who specializes in run support.

Instincts: As previously mentioned, Clark is exceptional when it comes to stopping the run. He does a good job at hitting inside gaps thanks to his burst, while also being adept at shedding blocks and sometimes just bouncing off of linemen, resulting in a relatively quick tackle for loss or sack. Clark also does takes good pursuit angles when chasing ballcarriers on outside runs or swing passes. Something that jumps out fairly quickly when watching his film is that he is a hard hitter, and plays with mean streak.

Polish: While Clark took a lot of reps at inside linebacker in a 4-3 scheme, he also can drop back in coverage and hold his own there. Should be develop some pass rush moves, he could also play CARD in Louisville's 3-4 scheme, or even DOG. One clear thing that he needs to work on is form tackling, as he relies a little too much on leading with the shoulder for the tackle. His ability to read and react is good on runs, but at times he appears hesitant to make a decision when in pass coverage.

Bottom Line: Overall, this is a much needed pickup for Louisville. Clark offers some position flexibility depending on how he develops physically, and is a menace in the backfield. Some work will be needed on fundamentals, but he carries a ton of long-term upside. He perfectly fits the Monty Montgomery type of role in Louisville's defense.

(Photo of Stanquan Clark via Hudl)

