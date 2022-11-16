Louisville Remaining Confident in Backup QB Brock Domann

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program, once again, finds themselves in a position where they might have to go on without one of their most important players on the team.

Head coach Scott Satterfield announced Tuesday that quarterback Malik Cunningham is listed as "day-to-day" ahead of their home finale against NC State. Cunningham suffered an injury to his right shoulder just before halftime of their 31-16 loss at Clemson this past Saturday.

While Cunningham at times looked visibly uncomfortable and hesitant vs. the Tigers due to an injury to his non-throwing hand suffered the week before vs. James Madison, he is still a dangerous and versatile weapon for Louisville. So far this season, the 6-foot-1 and 190-pound signal caller has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,552 yards and eight touchdowns to four interceptions, while also rushing for 561 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Even though Louisville is facing a very likely scenario in which Cunningham won't be able play against the Wolfpack, they are still very confident in the capabilities of backup quarterback Brock Domann.

"He's played a lot over the last several games and gone out and made a lot of great plays for us," Satterfield said. "He's becoming more and more confident with the offense having gone through the spring, the summer, and then as he’s gone out and played some games. We have confidence in him, and I think the receivers do too."

Originally joining the program prior to the 2021 season, the 6-foot-2, 228-pound quarterback had played sparingly over his first year and half with the Cardinals, until Louisville's game at Virginia back on Oct. 1. Due to a concussion suffered by Cunningham, Domann was thrust into his first start at the FBS level.

Overcoming a slow start, Domann, along with the defense, helped lead Louisville to a 34-17 come-from-behind win that kick-started their four-game win streak. He threw for 17-of-30 for 275 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, while also rushing for 71 yards and a 44-yard score.

After Cunningham was ruled out for the second half against Clemson, Domann put together a solid half off the bench. Although he, and the offense as a whole, was from perfect after halftime, he still completed 10 of his 13 passes for 175 yards - 100 more than Cunningham had in the first half. He even showed fight in the face of clear defeat as the game came to a close, throwing a 31-yard touchdown pass to Braden Smith as time expired to go along with his one interception.

"He's gonna sit in there (in the pocket)," wide receiver Tyler Hudson said after Clemson game. "He tells us all the time, 'I'm gonna throw the ball,' and we're like, 'we're gonna catch the ball.' That's what you want out of a quarterback. ... He told us he's either going to throw three touchdowns or he going to throw three interceptions, but he's going to throw it."

For the year, Domann has completed 52.0 percent of his passes for 584 yards and two touchdowns to four interceptions. That might not be a stat line that jumps out to many, but it has been far from indicative of his on field play and the confidence it has given both his teammates and the coaching staff.

"Brock has done a great job when he's been called upon in games, whether he's come in the middle of the game or when he started the Virginia game," offensive coordinator Lance Taylor said. "We're able to keep the same game plan, same thoughts, same ideas. He's different than Malik, but he's still does a great job of running our offense and and everything that we ask him to do. Even as a runner."

Sure, should Domann be in line to start this weekend, NC State is a much different animal than Virginia. The Wolfpack march into Cardinal Stadium as the No. 24 team in the nation according to the College Football Playoff committee, and have one of the top defenses in the country. They allow just 321.2 yards and 18.1 points per game, both of which are top-20 in FBS, while their linebacker trio of Drake Thomas, Isaiah Moore and Payton Wilson is by far the best in the ACC, and perhaps in all of college football.

That being said, the offensive staff feels a lot more comfortable crafting a game plan for Domann now than they did prior to the Virginia game. With an entire game at the Cavaliers and a half at Clemson under his belt, as well as several other short appearances sprinkled throughout the season, Louisville has a better idea of what works while he is under center because of the decent sample size they have to work with.

"Just talking to the receivers and tight ends, and even the O-linemen, they're confident when Brock goes in the game because of what he did in the Virginia game," Taylor said. "That was his first real sample size and full game. ... It absolutely gives us confidence moving forward, knowing that he is able to go in and the lights aren't going to be too bright, and he's going to be able to execute the offense. Though it is different in game situations. I think that does give you confidence, and you feel like from a game planning standpoint, you can put everything on his plate."

Louisville will take on NC State this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST. No matter which quarterback ends up starting the game, Domann is approaching it like he needs to be ready at a moment's notice.

"I just got to stay combat-ready," he said after the Clemson game. "You never know when your number's called. I could play 100 snaps, I could play zero snaps. I just have the mindset of prepare like a pro, and prepare like a QB1, and whenever my number's called, take advantage of it.

