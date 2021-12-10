Skip to main content
    Virginia Tech Hires Louisville TE/ST Coach Stu Holt

    Holt is the second position coach of the Cardinals to depart the program.
    BLACKSBURG, Va. - The 2021 season for the Louisville football program might not be in the books just yet, but another member of the coaching staff is on the move.

    Tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Stu Holt, who was one of several assistants to join Scott Satterfield’s staff when he took as the head coach of the Cardinals prior to the 2019 season, has been hired as the special teams coordinator at Virginia Tech.

    He is replacing James Shibest, who was not retained with the firing of Justin Fuente and hiring of Brent Pry as head coach.

    Under Holt's guidance, tight end and former walk-on Marshon Ford has turned into one of Louisville's most reliable pass catchers. The redshirt sophomore led the team in receptions and receiving yards with 47 for 530, while also hauling in a pair of touchdowns. He was named Third Team All-ACC. 

    After issues with field position in 2020, Louisville took a step forward in 2021. True freshman punter Mark Vassett averaged 38.9 yards per punt - and improvement of 2.31 yards per punt from last season's punters - while the Cardinals finished in the top 50 nationally in both punt and kickoff returns. Former walk-on placekicker James Turner also converted on 13 of his 15 field goals.

    Holt is the second assistant coach to depart the program. Outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison, who had been on a personal leave of absence for the final month and a half of the regular season, was fired after the season-ending loss to Kentucky.

    Louisville finished the regular season at 6-6 and 4-4 in the ACC, and has an upcoming matchup with Air Force in the First Responder Bowl. Kickoff is set for Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST.

    (Photo of Stu Holt via Rivals)

