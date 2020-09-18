Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Miami

Louisville (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to begin conference play by hosting Miami (1-0, 0-0 ACC) at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the visiting Hurricanes

- Rankings:

Miami (FL) Louisville Associated Press 17th 18th USA Today Coaches Poll 18th 16th SOS 20th 27th SP+ 12th 18th FPI 33rd 14th

- Offensive Statistics:

Miami (FL) Louisville Total Offense 13th (495.0) 14th (487.0) Passing Yards 31st (158.0) 8th (343.0) Yards Per Completion 35th (8.78) 2nd (18.05) Rushing Yards 3rd (337.0) 27th (144.0) First Downs Gained 18th (25) 24th (22) 3rd Down Con. % 23rd (41.2%) 9th (56.3%) 4th Down Con. % 1st (100%) 24th (33.3%) Red Zone Con. % 2nd (100%) 26th (75.0%) Turnovers Lost 12th (1) 26th (2) Interceptions Thrown 1st (0) 19th (1) Fumbles Lost 22nd (1) 22nd (1) Tackles For Loss Allowed 29th (8.00) 35th (10.00) Sacks Allowed 22nd (2.00) 12th (1.00) Avg. Time of Possession 22nd (30:56) 15th (32:33)

Key: National Rank out of 42 Active FBS Teams (Value).

- Defensive Statistics:

Miami (FL) Louisville Total Defense 12th (285.0) 9th (248.0) Passing Yards Allowed 21st (205.0) 7th (129.0) Rushing Yards Allowed 11th (80.0) 16th (119.0) 3rd Down Defensive % 5th (20.0%) 13th (33.3%) 4th Down Defensive % 1st (0.0%) 15th (33.3%) First Downs Allowed 7th (14) 6th (12) Red Zone Defensive % 27th (100%) 16th (75.0%) Turnovers Gained N/A 21st (1) Interceptions Caught N/A N/A Fumbles Recovered N/A 22nd (1) Sacks Per Game 27th (1.00) 9th (3.00) TFL Per Game 10th (8.0) 6th (10.0) Defensive Touchdowns N/A N/A

- Special Teams Statistics:

Miami (FL) Louisville Net Punting 2nd (47.5) 41st (22.25) Avg. Kickoff Return 16th (20.5) 37th (8.50) Avg. Punt Return 18th (6.67) 15th (7.00) Blocked Kicks N/A N/A Blocked Kicks Allowed 1st (0) 38th (1) Blocked Punts N/A N/A Blocked Punts Allowed 1st (0) 41st (1) Field Goal Percentage 1-1 0-0 PAT Percentage 4-4 5-5

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 76.7% chance to win against Miami. Louisville's FPI of 12.1 is the fourteenth-highest of any FBS school participating this fall, while Miami's FPI of 4.3 ranks at No. 33 in the country.

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have just a 45.55% chance to take down the Hurricanes. According to SP+ ratings, Miami has the second-highest rating of any opponent on Louisville's schedule behind Notre Dame.

- Personel Prediction: Louisville 35, Miami 34 - D'Eriq King & Miami's run game will give Louisville some fits on the defensive end, but the Cardinals' explosive offense can throw more than enough counter punches to lead the way to a win.

