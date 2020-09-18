Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Miami
MatthewMcGavic
Louisville (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to begin conference play by hosting Miami (1-0, 0-0 ACC) at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the visiting Hurricanes
- Rankings:
Miami (FL)
Louisville
Associated Press
17th
18th
USA Today Coaches Poll
18th
16th
SOS
20th
27th
SP+
12th
18th
FPI
33rd
14th
- Offensive Statistics:
Miami (FL)
Louisville
Total Offense
13th (495.0)
14th (487.0)
Passing Yards
31st (158.0)
8th (343.0)
Yards Per Completion
35th (8.78)
2nd (18.05)
Rushing Yards
3rd (337.0)
27th (144.0)
First Downs Gained
18th (25)
24th (22)
3rd Down Con. %
23rd (41.2%)
9th (56.3%)
4th Down Con. %
1st (100%)
24th (33.3%)
Red Zone Con. %
2nd (100%)
26th (75.0%)
Turnovers Lost
12th (1)
26th (2)
Interceptions Thrown
1st (0)
19th (1)
Fumbles Lost
22nd (1)
22nd (1)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
29th (8.00)
35th (10.00)
Sacks Allowed
22nd (2.00)
12th (1.00)
Avg. Time of Possession
22nd (30:56)
15th (32:33)
Key: National Rank out of 42 Active FBS Teams (Value).
- Defensive Statistics:
Miami (FL)
Louisville
Total Defense
12th (285.0)
9th (248.0)
Passing Yards Allowed
21st (205.0)
7th (129.0)
Rushing Yards Allowed
11th (80.0)
16th (119.0)
3rd Down Defensive %
5th (20.0%)
13th (33.3%)
4th Down Defensive %
1st (0.0%)
15th (33.3%)
First Downs Allowed
7th (14)
6th (12)
Red Zone Defensive %
27th (100%)
16th (75.0%)
Turnovers Gained
N/A
21st (1)
Interceptions Caught
N/A
N/A
Fumbles Recovered
N/A
22nd (1)
Sacks Per Game
27th (1.00)
9th (3.00)
TFL Per Game
10th (8.0)
6th (10.0)
Defensive Touchdowns
N/A
N/A
Key: National Rank out of 42 Active FBS Teams (Value).
- Special Teams Statistics:
Miami (FL)
Louisville
Net Punting
2nd (47.5)
41st (22.25)
Avg. Kickoff Return
16th (20.5)
37th (8.50)
Avg. Punt Return
18th (6.67)
15th (7.00)
Blocked Kicks
N/A
N/A
Blocked Kicks Allowed
1st (0)
38th (1)
Blocked Punts
N/A
N/A
Blocked Punts Allowed
1st (0)
41st (1)
Field Goal Percentage
1-1
0-0
PAT Percentage
4-4
5-5
Key: National Rank out of 42 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 76.7% chance to win against Miami. Louisville's FPI of 12.1 is the fourteenth-highest of any FBS school participating this fall, while Miami's FPI of 4.3 ranks at No. 33 in the country.
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have just a 45.55% chance to take down the Hurricanes. According to SP+ ratings, Miami has the second-highest rating of any opponent on Louisville's schedule behind Notre Dame.
- Personel Prediction: Louisville 35, Miami 34 - D'Eriq King & Miami's run game will give Louisville some fits on the defensive end, but the Cardinals' explosive offense can throw more than enough counter punches to lead the way to a win.
