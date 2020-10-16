Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Notre Dame
MatthewMcGavic
Louisville (1-3, 0-3 ACC) concludes their three-game road trip against No. 4 Notre Dame (3-0, 2-0) on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m. EST. Here's how the visiting Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:
- Rankings:
Notre Dame
Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
4th
NR
USA TODAY Coaches Poll
4th
NR
SOS
67th
35th
SP+
7th
41st
FPI
8th
54th
- Offensive Statistics:
Notre Dame
Louisville
Total Offense
14th (475.0)
32nd (424.3)
Passing Yards
57th (204.3)
32nd (246.5)
Yards Per Completion
29th (12.77)
23rd (13.51)
Rushing Yards
5th (270.7)
32nd (177.8)
First Downs Gained
45th (71)
24th (85)
3rd Down Con. %
25th (45.9%)
51st (39.7%)
4th Down Con. %
8th (80.0%)
36th (58.3%)
Red Zone Con. %
36th (86.7%)
16th (93.3%)
Turnovers Lost
10th (2)
73rd (11)
Interceptions Thrown
5th (1)
65th (5)
Fumbles Lost
15th (1)
75th (6)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
4th (3.00)
72nd (10.00)
Sacks Allowed
11th (1.00)
67th (3.50)
Avg. Time of Possession
31st (31:14)
18th (32:59)
Key: National Rank out of 76 Active FBS Teams (Value).
- Defensive Statistics:
Notre Dame
Louisville
Total Defense
16th (323.3)
32nd (389.8)
Passing Yards Allowed
25th (212.0)
31st (233.0)
Rushing Yards Allowed
21st (111.3)
42nd (156.8)
3rd Down Defensive %
2nd (18.2%)
49th (44.6%)
4th Down Defensive %
22nd (44.4%)
23rd (50.0%)
First Downs Allowed
12th (48th)
41st (70)
Red Zone Defensive %
46th (85.7%)
48th (86.7%)
Turnovers Gained
55th (3)
55th (3)
Interceptions Caught
59th (1)
59th (1)
Fumbles Recovered
29th (2)
29th (2)
Sacks Per Game
18th (3.00)
47th (1.75)
TFL Per Game
9th (9.00)
27th (7.3)
Defensive Touchdowns
N/A
N/A
Key: National Rank out of 76 Active FBS Teams (Value).
- Special Teams Statistics:
Notre Dame
Louisville
Net Punting
36th (39.00)
68th (33.47)
Avg. Kickoff Return
19th (24.25)
50th (18.45)
Avg. Punt Return
15th (14.75)
26th (10.00)
Blocked Kicks
11th (1)
11th (1)
Blocked Kicks Allowed
1st (0)
51st (1)
Blocked Punts
3rd (1)
N/A
Blocked Punts Allowed
1st (0)
66th (1)
Field Goal Percentage
3-5
4-4
PAT Percentage
16-16
14-14
Key: National Rank out of 76 Active FBS Teams (Value).
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have just a 12.8% chance to win against Notre Dame. Louisville has an FPI rank of 3.6 (54th overall) and Notre Dame's FPI of 17.8 is the highest out of the Cardinals 2020 opponents.
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have just a 14.62% chance to take down the Fighting Irish. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in three of the remaining seven games of the season.
- Personal Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Louisville 21 - The Fighting Irish have one of the best offensive lines in nation, which will already make for a tough time containing the run game. Coupled with the inauspicious start on offense, and it's hard to see Louisville escaping with a win.
(Photo of Dorian Etheridge, Ian Book: Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp