Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Louisville (1-3, 0-3 ACC) concludes their three-game road trip against No. 4 Notre Dame (3-0, 2-0) on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m. EST. Here's how the visiting Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:

- Rankings:

Notre Dame Louisville Associated Press Top 25 4th NR USA TODAY Coaches Poll 4th NR SOS 67th 35th SP+ 7th 41st FPI 8th 54th

- Offensive Statistics:

Notre Dame Louisville Total Offense 14th (475.0) 32nd (424.3) Passing Yards 57th (204.3) 32nd (246.5) Yards Per Completion 29th (12.77) 23rd (13.51) Rushing Yards 5th (270.7) 32nd (177.8) First Downs Gained 45th (71) 24th (85) 3rd Down Con. % 25th (45.9%) 51st (39.7%) 4th Down Con. % 8th (80.0%) 36th (58.3%) Red Zone Con. % 36th (86.7%) 16th (93.3%) Turnovers Lost 10th (2) 73rd (11) Interceptions Thrown 5th (1) 65th (5) Fumbles Lost 15th (1) 75th (6) Tackles For Loss Allowed 4th (3.00) 72nd (10.00) Sacks Allowed 11th (1.00) 67th (3.50) Avg. Time of Possession 31st (31:14) 18th (32:59)

Key: National Rank out of 76 Active FBS Teams (Value).

- Defensive Statistics:

Notre Dame Louisville Total Defense 16th (323.3) 32nd (389.8) Passing Yards Allowed 25th (212.0) 31st (233.0) Rushing Yards Allowed 21st (111.3) 42nd (156.8) 3rd Down Defensive % 2nd (18.2%) 49th (44.6%) 4th Down Defensive % 22nd (44.4%) 23rd (50.0%) First Downs Allowed 12th (48th) 41st (70) Red Zone Defensive % 46th (85.7%) 48th (86.7%) Turnovers Gained 55th (3) 55th (3) Interceptions Caught 59th (1) 59th (1) Fumbles Recovered 29th (2) 29th (2) Sacks Per Game 18th (3.00) 47th (1.75) TFL Per Game 9th (9.00) 27th (7.3) Defensive Touchdowns N/A N/A

Key: National Rank out of 76 Active FBS Teams (Value).

- Special Teams Statistics:

Notre Dame Louisville Net Punting 36th (39.00) 68th (33.47) Avg. Kickoff Return 19th (24.25) 50th (18.45) Avg. Punt Return 15th (14.75) 26th (10.00) Blocked Kicks 11th (1) 11th (1) Blocked Kicks Allowed 1st (0) 51st (1) Blocked Punts 3rd (1) N/A Blocked Punts Allowed 1st (0) 66th (1) Field Goal Percentage 3-5 4-4 PAT Percentage 16-16 14-14

Key: National Rank out of 76 Active FBS Teams (Value).

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have just a 12.8% chance to win against Notre Dame. Louisville has an FPI rank of 3.6 (54th overall) and Notre Dame's FPI of 17.8 is the highest out of the Cardinals 2020 opponents.

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have just a 14.62% chance to take down the Fighting Irish. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in three of the remaining seven games of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Louisville 21 - The Fighting Irish have one of the best offensive lines in nation, which will already make for a tough time containing the run game. Coupled with the inauspicious start on offense, and it's hard to see Louisville escaping with a win.

(Photo of Dorian Etheridge, Ian Book: Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

