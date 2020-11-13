Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia

Louisville (2-5, 1-5 ACC) is set to face Virginia (2-4, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. EST in Charlottesville, Va. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:

- Rankings:

Virginia Louisville Associated Press Top 25 NR NR USA TODAY Coaches Poll NR NR SOS 9th 41st SP+ 54th 42nd FPI 64th 40th

- Offensive Statistics:

Virginia Louisville Total Offense 55th (412.7) 42nd (435.3) Passing Yards 57th (241.0) 48th (250.1) Yards Per Completion 103rd (10.40) 31st (13.57) Rushing Yards 59th (171.7) 43rd (185.1) First Downs Gained 31st (149) 33rd (144) 3rd Down Con. % 103rd (32.3%) 55th (42.0) 4th Down Con. % 33rd (70.0%) 57th (58.8%) Red Zone Con. % 87th (77.8%) 28th (92.3%) Turnovers Lost 113th (14) 118th (15) Interceptions Thrown 115th (10) 106th (8) Fumbles Lost 80th (4) 123rd (7) Tackles For Loss Allowed 20th (4.17) 118th (8.57) Sacks Allowed 47th (2.00) 83rd (2.57) Avg. Time of Possession 24th (32:37) 64th (29:54)

Key: National Rank out of 123 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Virginia Louisville Total Defense 80th (439.0) 56th (395.6) Passing Yards Allowed 115th (312.2) 25th (194.6) Rushing Yards Allowed 32nd (126.8) 94th (201.0) 3rd Down Defensive % 59th (39.8%) 80th (42.7%) 4th Down Defensive % 27th (42.9%) 18th (38.5%) First Downs Allowed 75th (121) 85th (134) Red Zone Defensive % 62nd (84.0%) 36th (79.3%) Turnovers Gained 37th (10) 82nd (4) Interceptions Caught 30th (6) 70th (2) Fumbles Recovered 39th (4) 74th (2) Sacks Per Game 16th (3.33) 47th (2.43) TFL Per Game 20th (7.8) 34th (7.0) Defensive Touchdowns N/A N/A

Key: National Rank out of 123 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Virginia Louisville Net Punting 75th (37.50) 99th (35.27) Avg. Kickoff Return 48th (20.85) 58th (19.85) Avg. Punt Return 49th (8.60) 86th (3.75) Blocked Kicks 20th (1) 20th (1) Blocked Kicks Allowed 74th (1) 74th (1) Blocked Punts N/A N/A Blocked Punts Allowed 100th (1) 100 (1) Field Goal Percentage 6-8 6-8 PAT Percentage 19-20 26-26

Key: National Rank out of 123 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 57.4% chance to win against Virginia. Louisville has an FPI rank of 6.2 (40th overall) and Virginia's FPI of 1.8 is the second-lowest out of the Cardinals' remaining 2020 opponents (Syracuse: -7.9).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 53.05% chance to take down the Cavaliers. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in every one of their four remaining games of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Virginia 28, Louisville 24.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham, Javian Hawkins: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

