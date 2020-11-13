Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia
MatthewMcGavic
Louisville (2-5, 1-5 ACC) is set to face Virginia (2-4, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. EST in Charlottesville, Va. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:
- Rankings:
Virginia
Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
NR
NR
USA TODAY Coaches Poll
NR
NR
SOS
9th
41st
SP+
54th
42nd
FPI
64th
40th
- Offensive Statistics:
Virginia
Louisville
Total Offense
55th (412.7)
42nd (435.3)
Passing Yards
57th (241.0)
48th (250.1)
Yards Per Completion
103rd (10.40)
31st (13.57)
Rushing Yards
59th (171.7)
43rd (185.1)
First Downs Gained
31st (149)
33rd (144)
3rd Down Con. %
103rd (32.3%)
55th (42.0)
4th Down Con. %
33rd (70.0%)
57th (58.8%)
Red Zone Con. %
87th (77.8%)
28th (92.3%)
Turnovers Lost
113th (14)
118th (15)
Interceptions Thrown
115th (10)
106th (8)
Fumbles Lost
80th (4)
123rd (7)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
20th (4.17)
118th (8.57)
Sacks Allowed
47th (2.00)
83rd (2.57)
Avg. Time of Possession
24th (32:37)
64th (29:54)
Key: National Rank out of 123 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
Virginia
Louisville
Total Defense
80th (439.0)
56th (395.6)
Passing Yards Allowed
115th (312.2)
25th (194.6)
Rushing Yards Allowed
32nd (126.8)
94th (201.0)
3rd Down Defensive %
59th (39.8%)
80th (42.7%)
4th Down Defensive %
27th (42.9%)
18th (38.5%)
First Downs Allowed
75th (121)
85th (134)
Red Zone Defensive %
62nd (84.0%)
36th (79.3%)
Turnovers Gained
37th (10)
82nd (4)
Interceptions Caught
30th (6)
70th (2)
Fumbles Recovered
39th (4)
74th (2)
Sacks Per Game
16th (3.33)
47th (2.43)
TFL Per Game
20th (7.8)
34th (7.0)
Defensive Touchdowns
N/A
N/A
Key: National Rank out of 123 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
Virginia
Louisville
Net Punting
75th (37.50)
99th (35.27)
Avg. Kickoff Return
48th (20.85)
58th (19.85)
Avg. Punt Return
49th (8.60)
86th (3.75)
Blocked Kicks
20th (1)
20th (1)
Blocked Kicks Allowed
74th (1)
74th (1)
Blocked Punts
N/A
N/A
Blocked Punts Allowed
100th (1)
100 (1)
Field Goal Percentage
6-8
6-8
PAT Percentage
19-20
26-26
Key: National Rank out of 123 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 57.4% chance to win against Virginia. Louisville has an FPI rank of 6.2 (40th overall) and Virginia's FPI of 1.8 is the second-lowest out of the Cardinals' remaining 2020 opponents (Syracuse: -7.9).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 53.05% chance to take down the Cavaliers. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in every one of their four remaining games of the season.
- Personal Prediction: Virginia 28, Louisville 24.
(Photo of Malik Cunningham, Javian Hawkins: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp