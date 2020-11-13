SI.com
Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville (2-5, 1-5 ACC) is set to face Virginia (2-4, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. EST in Charlottesville, Va. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:

- Rankings:

Virginia
Louisville

Associated Press Top 25

NR

NR

USA TODAY Coaches Poll

NR

NR

SOS

9th

41st

SP+

54th

42nd

FPI

64th

40th

- Offensive Statistics:

Virginia
Louisville

Total Offense

55th (412.7)

42nd (435.3)

Passing Yards

57th (241.0)

48th (250.1)

Yards Per Completion

103rd (10.40)

31st (13.57)

Rushing Yards 

59th (171.7)

43rd (185.1)

First Downs Gained

31st (149)

33rd (144)

3rd Down Con. %

103rd (32.3%)

55th (42.0)

4th Down Con. %

33rd (70.0%)

57th (58.8%)

Red Zone Con. %

87th (77.8%)

28th (92.3%)

Turnovers Lost

113th (14)

118th (15)

Interceptions Thrown

115th (10)

106th (8)

Fumbles Lost

80th (4)

123rd (7)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

20th (4.17)

118th (8.57)

Sacks Allowed

47th (2.00)

83rd (2.57)

Avg. Time of Possession

24th (32:37)

64th (29:54)

Key: National Rank out of 123 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Virginia
Louisville

Total Defense

80th (439.0)

56th (395.6)

Passing Yards Allowed

115th (312.2)

25th (194.6)

Rushing Yards Allowed

32nd (126.8)

94th (201.0)

3rd Down Defensive %

59th (39.8%)

80th (42.7%)

4th Down Defensive %

27th (42.9%)

18th (38.5%)

First Downs Allowed

75th (121)

85th (134)

Red Zone Defensive %

62nd (84.0%)

36th (79.3%)

Turnovers Gained

37th (10)

82nd (4)

Interceptions Caught

30th (6)

70th (2)

Fumbles Recovered

39th (4)

74th (2)

Sacks Per Game

16th (3.33)

47th (2.43)

TFL Per Game

20th (7.8)

34th (7.0)

Defensive Touchdowns

N/A

N/A

Key: National Rank out of 123 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Virginia
Louisville

Net Punting

75th (37.50)

99th (35.27)

Avg. Kickoff Return

48th (20.85)

58th (19.85)

Avg. Punt Return

49th (8.60)

86th (3.75)

Blocked Kicks

20th (1)

20th (1)

Blocked Kicks Allowed

74th (1)

74th (1)

Blocked Punts

N/A

N/A

Blocked Punts Allowed

100th (1)

100 (1)

Field Goal Percentage

6-8

6-8

PAT Percentage

19-20

26-26

Key: National Rank out of 123 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 57.4% chance to win against Virginia. Louisville has an FPI rank of 6.2 (40th overall) and Virginia's FPI of 1.8 is the second-lowest out of the Cardinals' remaining 2020 opponents (Syracuse: -7.9).

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 10.25.08 AM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 53.05% chance to take down the Cavaliers. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in every one of their four remaining games of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Virginia 28, Louisville 24.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham, Javian Hawkins: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

